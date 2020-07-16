By BARB GONZALEZ • For The Bulletin
Many studies show there is a significantly smaller chance of contacting the coronavirus outdoors than indoors. With the warm summer weather, we can take advantage of outdoor seating at some of the downtown restaurants that have moved tables to create unique experiences. The city of Bend granted temporary permits for sidewalk and parking lot cafes in hopes that it’ll offset the loss of business from fewer indoor tables. And most are doing it in style to create a lovely outdoor dining experience.
Downtown businesses have cooperated as they allow neighboring restaurants to expand sidewalk seating to their storefronts. Lemon Tree, Cafe Sintra, Worthy Taps and Tacos have all added tables that extend beyond the front of the restaurants. Brother Jon’s extends out to the corner of Bond Street and Greenwood Avenue. JC’s Bar and Grill put out bright blue Adirondack chairs and tree stump tables along the sidewalk where you can relax with a bite and a drink.
Along with sidewalk dining, Hola, Chomp Chomp and Deschutes Brewery have areas that are set back from the sidewalk.
Bend Brewing Company took advantage of the parking lot cafe permit, and it was busy on a Friday night. The parking lot is roped off around socially distanced tables and a bar with beer on tap. The rope helps enforce the posted restaurant rules — see a hostess to be seated, don’t wander, and be sure kids also stay seated at your table. Though busy, many waiting customers wore masks, and observed the 6-foot social distancing rule. The seating area goes beyond the parking lot onto the grassy area down toward the river.
If you drive downtown, you can’t miss the street dining near Minnesota and Wall Street. They aren’t just putting tables in the street. Joolz and 900 Wall have put up joint canopies reminiscent of European outdoor seating.
Ropes separate diners from pedestrians and the Joolz and 900 Wall eating areas. Middle Eastern decorations also set a mood on the Joolz side of the rope. Hanging flowers help block the view of Wall Street traffic. A picket fence adds a barrier between pedestrians and cars as well as creating a quaint ambiance.
With the addition of extra tables, 900 Wall can offer a Happy Hour menu from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. We ordered a glass of wine and thinly sliced beef carpaccio with a hint of truffle oil, shaved Parmesan, grain mustard and arugula. Although many people steer clear of raw meat, I thoroughly enjoy the beef tartare with bleu cheese-horseradish cream, egg, capers and shallots. My companion munched on the lightly deep-fried green beans with Parmesan and served with aioli.
On Minnesota, the restaurants have joined in their outdoor area with a deck similar to those I’ve seen in larger cities. Bos Taurus, Dogwood and the Good Drop Wine Shoppe are separated by planters and different furniture styles. Each deck has rugs or decorations that set the mood of the restaurants.
Perhaps the most eclectic, European ambiance was in Tin Pan Alley at San Simón. Old schoolhouse chairs surround small socially distanced tables. I was transported as I sampled one of its prohibition- inspired cocktails. The Bubblepop was served with a frozen popsicle of creme de violette, gin and lime, set in a glass of prosecco. From the limited food selection, I chose a Panzerotti. An almost pastry-like dough is filled with homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella and sausage with a surprise of anise. It comes with butter lettuce dressed in oil and vinegar with fresh herbs.
We returned another evening to dine at Drakes. We sat at one of the sidewalk tables behind an open door that felt like it was giving us added protection from other distanced diners. Unfortunately, it didn’t offer protection from pedestrians who often walked too close to the table. Most weren’t wearing masks. Beyond them, cars idled and drove by on Franklin Avenue.
Linen tablecloths and hanging flowers helped create a dining experience to match the delicious food we focused on eating and conversation. I chose the Poached Jumbo Prawns with Tito’s Bloody Mary Sauce. The juicy sweet prawns were enhanced by the spicy light cocktail sauce without being overpowered. We both dug into the flourless chocolate tart with salted caramel and chocolate sauce for dessert. It was decadent without being overly sweet or dense.
Jackalope’s outdoor dining is a hidden gem. In 2012, owner Kathy Garling transformed the walled-in space between buildings into a beautiful dining courtyard. Herbs, vegetables and flowers surround diners as vines climb wood latices above raised flower beds. Lights are strung over the linen-covered tables, further transporting you from building walls. It’s an elegant, intimate setting for a fine dining experience that is perfect for a romantic night out. As it is shaded, there are space heaters to keep you warm when the evening comes.
My companion and I started with the stuffed mushrooms. Generous scoops of Dungeness crab fill large mushroom caps cooked in butter. We both chose meat entrees. My friend had the pan-seared filet mignon topped with a classic brandy and peppercorn sauce with wisps of fried onions. My entree was Cascade Farms Pork Osso Bucco. The natural pork is slowly braised in marsala and white wine until the meat falls off the bone. It is served atop sun-dried tomato polenta with citrus gremolata made from chopped parsley, lemon zest and garlic to add spice and brighten the dish’s flavors.
The final outdoor meal I shared was at Pine Tavern. Shaded during the day by tall trees, plants surround the eating area that has a beautiful view of the water.
During the reopening phase, the restaurant has expanded its outdoor seating. Along with the raised deck area, socially distanced tables have been set up on the grassy area between Pine Tavern and Bend Brewing company. It reflects Pine Tavern’s casual but upscale mood.
Friday and Saturdays, there is Prime Rib, but they run out early. I opted for the Filet Mignon from a still limited menu. It was perfectly cooked, sprinkled with salt flakes, served with broccolini and mashed potatoes.
My dining companion chose the chicken marsala. His first comment was how the chicken was made perfectly- moist and tender. The thick marsala sauce was the right consistency but lacked any hints of marsala flavor. Nonetheless, it was a satisfying, flavorful choice.
Good manners dining out
Remember that masks need to be worn on the way to and from your table. You can take them off while dining, but it’s polite to put them on when your waiter approaches the table. If you need to walk to the restroom, please put your mask on as you pass other tables.
While it can be tempting to hang out in the welcoming atmosphere, fewer tables mean the restaurant needs to have more seatings to make up for lost revenue. Please leave when you’ve finished eating.
Also, because it isn’t business as usual, if you choose to make a reservation but decide to go elsewhere, please contact the restaurant. With limited seating, a no-show reservation means a table can remain empty for the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.