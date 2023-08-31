There are so many forest fires contaminating Central Oregon’s air, that for me at least, it’s lately felt a lot like riding in a car with my chain-smoking mom back in the ’80s, that’s if she’d puffed on pine bark instead of Kool Super Longs.
So on Tuesday evening, after the smoke cleared, I stood in my front yard for a few beats and took in as much air as my nostrils could afford, mindfully telling myself to remember and appreciate just how wonderful fresh air can smell.
On Wednesday, I woke an hour before dawn, the deadline for this column having whooshed by the evening before, checked the air quality index, or AQI, saw that it was in the green and drove to a skatepark instead of sitting down at the keyboard, making a mental note to put an apology to my editor in this week’s column if and when I wrote it. (Sorry, Jody!)
It’s hard for me to ignore the call of skateboarding, which I’ve been doing for 40 years. Because I am willing to go at the least-holy of ungodly hours, I probably skate more than anyone in my circle of aged skaters. I’ll admit to having a bit of a strange skateboarding problem, but when the AQI gets over 100, even I will skip a skate sesh.
As I do with skateboarding, I can go a little overboard trying to avoid smoky air. Earlier this week, when the AQI was a hazardous 200, I headed out my front door holding in a breath full of good, clean indoor air as long as I could while I walked the 30 or so feet to our garbage can, only to see my neighbor out mowing his lawn as though it were a crisp, clear day in Zurich, which apparently has some of the cleanest air in the world.
Meanwhile, other people, judging from the number of recreational runners and cyclists I’ve seen even on super-smoky days, are less willing than I am to surrender their devotion when the smoke wafts in.
I’m fine with doing outside things as long as the AQI is at or below 100. When the AQI hits hazardous levels, I generally stay indoors, where I’ve been known to stuff blankets at the bottom of our front door, a feeble attempt to keep the smoky air from leeching in. On Monday morning, when the AQI reached the 300s, I taped a 20-by-20 air filter to a box fan to do a little more indoor air purifying; not my first time sacrificing a perfectly good air filter to the pure-air gods.
I have no way of gauging if I’m typical or strange with my precautions. I guess I thought staying indoors when the air gets toxic seemed like something that, a decade or two ago, we’d have called common sense. I don’t even use that phrase anymore in today’s America. You like headaches and irritated lungs? Go for it.
But live and let live is a two-way street: If you don’t attempt to make me feel like a dolt for opting to stay indoors, I will happily avoid telling you you’re a dolt for doing physical activities outdoors when the air is so smoky you can almost look directly at the sun. (Please do not look directly at the sun.)
What I don’t love is when people want to pull me into their poor decision making. I’m not susceptible to peer pressure, one of the nice things about getting older, but I am susceptible to irritation at the attempt.
A few times in recent weeks, when friends have asked me to skateboard, they’ve seemed taken aback by my reply of “No thanks.” It’s even been met with derision, like when the 20-something in our group text told me I don’t have long to live anyway.
Yeah, it was a cheap shot based on my age, sure, but he was hardly the first to be surprised I’d say no to my favorite activity. Another friend has sent me a screenshot or two of the more static AQI numbers from his favorite weather app, which might say the AQI is 87, whereas I am refreshing map.purpleair.com like I’m a compulsive gambler in front of a slot machine and learning it’s much higher where we’re heading.
What is PurpleAir? Good question. “PurpleAir makes sensors that empower Community Scientists who collect hyper-local air quality data and share it with the public.” I don’t know about their being scientists, but you can head to the map and zoom in and pan out on sensors closest to, say, your favorite skatepark, and use that real-time data to try and pummel your less cautious friends into informational submission.
But right now, we’ve cleared the air, so to speak. It’s as hard to hold appreciation in your heart as it is to hold clean air in your lungs, but for the moment, I’m not taking good air for granted.
