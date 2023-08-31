IMG955586.jpg

Blue skies emerge with the sunrise Wednesday morning at Rockridge Skatepark in Bend, a welcome relief from the recent smoke.

 David Jasper/The Bulletin

There are so many forest fires contaminating Central Oregon’s air, that for me at least, it’s lately felt a lot like riding in a car with my chain-smoking mom back in the ’80s, that’s if she’d puffed on pine bark instead of Kool Super Longs.

David Jasper sig.jpg

So on Tuesday evening, after the smoke cleared, I stood in my front yard for a few beats and took in as much air as my nostrils could afford, mindfully telling myself to remember and appreciate just how wonderful fresh air can smell.

Real-Time.jpg

A screen shot of the Purple Air map showing Wednesday morning's welcome return to clean air in Bend. 

Reporter: 541-383-0349,

djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.