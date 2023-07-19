I was perusing Spider City Brewing Co.’s tap list recently and noticed that the brewery put its Kaffir Lime Sea Salt Gose on draft. It struck me as a terrific style of beer for hot weather, but also considering the flavor combination of lime and salt for the summertime, what else comes to mind but margaritas?
Or putting a beer cocktail spin on it, beeritas (sometimes called beergaritas).
The concept behind the beerita is simple. Start with a classic margarita, and top it up with 4 or more ounces of beer. Most recipes typically call for a light lager, but I think a light, tart ale such as gose or Berliner weisse would be a better pairing.
First released in 2019, Kaffir Lime Sea Salt Gose starts with a traditional gose for the base. Gose is a German-style sour wheat ale typically spiced with coriander and salt; Spider City brews its version with Makrut Lime Sea Salt (available from Savory Spice Shop in the Old Mill District) and lime zest.
Currently available on draft as well as in cans, Lime Gose is 4.5% alcohol by volume. I picked up a four-pack of the cans to check it out and see how it would fare as a beer cocktail.
It pours a pale golden yellow color and offers up a savory tartness in the aroma with earthy, citrusy notes of lime zest. It’s bright and balanced without going over the top in fragrance, which can happen with lime.
The lime character shines in the flavor, with a bit of a citrusy tart note right up front that showcases lime juice and a light floral essence. A touch of wheat is present, which contributes a mellow straw or even wheat bran impression. There’s a subtle saltiness which has a brine-like quality that balances well with the sour and fruity flavors. Overall, it’s bright, tart, crisp and nicely drinkable.
In mixing up the cocktail, your proportions may vary, but I use a fairly simple recipe for homemade margaritas: two parts tequila, one part orange liqueur (for instance, Grand Marnier or triple sec) and one part fresh lime juice. To create the beerita, I mixed up the margarita first, poured it over ice, and then topped up the glass with the beer, roughly 5 to 6 ounces’ worth.
The result was quite refreshing, with the primary flavors of the margarita evident with a more intense lime character. At the same time, the lighter beer mellows the overall cocktail and adds a slightly grassy, almost herbal note.
I found it easy to drink with a nice overall balance with a bit of sweetness and zesty citrus flavors. Spider City’s Lime Gose proved to be a great match for the cocktail.
Of course, for a simpler version you might try pairing up Lime Gose with a shot of tequila, either added directly or mixed over ice. Different types of tequila will give different results, and in an unplanned stroke of coincidence, Monday, July 24, is National Tequila Day, so it’s an ideal time to experiment.
You might try different beers as well. For instance (also a coincidence), Crux Fermentation Project released Two Dope Limez, its own interpretation of a margarita-inspired gose, as I was working on this article. In addition to key lime, Crux adds sweet and bitter orange peel to the brew.
And Deschutes Brewery is offering Pineapple Key Lime Gose at its Bend Pub, brewed with key lime and pineapple puree and finished with pink Himalayan sea salt. Crux’s beer is 5.4% ABV, while Deschutes’ is 4.4%.
While a lime-infused sour ale is a great starting point for your beeritas, you’re only limited by your imagination when choosing a brew. Regardless of what style suits your palate, these beer cocktails are a fun way to enjoy the summer.
