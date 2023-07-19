I was perusing Spider City Brewing Co.’s tap list recently and noticed that the brewery put its Kaffir Lime Sea Salt Gose on draft. It struck me as a terrific style of beer for hot weather, but also considering the flavor combination of lime and salt for the summertime, what else comes to mind but margaritas?

Or putting a beer cocktail spin on it, beeritas (sometimes called beergaritas).

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.