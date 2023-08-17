I’ve written about my fellow residents ever since I moved to Bend in 2001. In said writing, I have run with the most commonly used word for a person who lives in Bend: “Bendite.”
But Bendite is possibly getting dated. Just searching quickly through past articles, I find ones as far back as two decades that used “Bendite,” including this relic: “Former Bendite creates reality show for MySpace generation.”
Personally, I don’t love the word “Bendite.” That’s because I have word problems: I dislike certain words, and sometimes, by extension, the users of said words.
For instance, I hate the way “addicting” has replaced “addictive.” No reason other than I was used to the former. I can live with “addicting.”
There are worse word offenses. When people say “on accident” instead of “by accident,” my head might as well be a chalkboard with nails running down it. “On purpose” makes sense. “By accident” pairs nicely with it, sounding like an unintentional slip-up, an aside before getting back to the business of doing things on purpose. “On accident” sounds like you really did it on purpose.
I have hated the shortening of words since I first heard a coworker say she was going on “vacay” back in 1998, and friends, it’s been a long 25 years of watching suffixes take a drubbing. Perhaps the worst of these is “sando.” That’s “sando” as in “I’m here to replace the perfectly fine sandwich with the super-duper fun word ‘sando,’ tee hee.”
At least “vacay” is shorter than the word vacation. Sandwich and sando share a meaning as well as the same number of syllables. Sando is not even shorter unless you’re writing it out.
I don’t have a huge problem with “Bendites,” as in the sentence, “Bendites will gaze up at the Perseids meteor shower this week, but if one hits the ground, it becomes a meteorite, according to a quick Google search because I can never remember the difference between a meteor and meteorite.” (If they hit the ground in Bend, well, they won’t be able to afford the housing here.)
Calling ourselves “Bendites” is satisfying because so many cool words end in “ite”: campsite, dynamite, erudite. But have we explored all the possibilities?
No, we have not. We just passively accepted things as they are. But if anything in America ever changes for the better, it’s when we successfully push for the kind of change no one cares about because it doesn’t matter. In that spirit, I present these alternatives to “Bendite” for consideration.
Benders: I mean, let’s not kid ourselves. People come to Bend to go to pubs. Go to enough of them and you’ve gone on a Bender. “Those tourists hooting and hollering at the Cycle Pub sure seem like Benders.” OK, it needs work, but you can see the possibilities. Fans of “Futurama” will love calling themselves by the name of a robot on the show.
Bendians: It bespeaks things literary, biblical and antiquated: Why should Martians, Amazonians and Corinthians have all the fun?
Bendinians: My personal favorite. It’s got some great rhythm to it with the “en,” “in” “ian” thing going on there. The disadvantage, of course, is that it’s longer than “Bendian,” so the people who prefer “vacay” and “sando” are never going to sign off on it.
Bendos: At some point, the term “rando” entered the American vernacular, as in “random person.” Call me a hypocrite, but this one gets a pass from ol’ cranky pants here, and I think Bendos could work, too. Sample sentence: “I was just on vacay in Bend, and man alive do those randos love their sandos.”
Bendoids: Speaks for itself. All the best words end in “oid.” Steroid, paranoid, hemorrhoid, Bendoid.
Bendaids: This one may sound too much like a Band-Aid. Sample sentence: “The Bendaid barmaid was underpaid, and after cutting herself on accident, she received workers’ comp.”
Now, is this all the possibilities?
Suffix it to say, I don’t really know. What I do know is that coming up with them is addicting, and I need a sando, asap. I leave it up to you, my fellow Bendinians, to decide what to call yourselves.
(3) comments
Bendians
"Bendgressives" "Bent Marxite Snobs" "Proliteriate Bendachies" "
I like to call my music-loving local activist friends, Bendifarians.
I am Rondo in your condo.
-longtime Bend resident
