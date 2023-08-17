Phish, phans rock Bend (copy)

A crowd surely including plenty of Bendites and more than a few Benders watch the jam band Phish in 2015.

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin file

I’ve written about my fellow residents ever since I moved to Bend in 2001. In said writing, I have run with the most commonly used word for a person who lives in Bend: “Bendite.”

David Jasper sig.jpg

But Bendite is possibly getting dated. Just searching quickly through past articles, I find ones as far back as two decades that used “Bendite,” including this relic: “Former Bendite creates reality show for MySpace generation.”

Reporter: 541-383-0349,

djasper@bendbulletin.com

RW
RW

Bendians

guest6134
guest6134

"Bendgressives" "Bent Marxite Snobs" "Proliteriate Bendachies" "

Rondo2020
Rondo2020

I like to call my music-loving local activist friends, Bendifarians.

I am Rondo in your condo.

-longtime Bend resident

