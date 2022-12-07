Elvis-1 (1).jpeg

Austin Butler stars as Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

 Warner Bros:

December is typically the time when movie studios begin pushing out their award contenders to wider releases after having gone through the festivals earlier in the year. While not every film that could be nominated is on this list, here are some of the buzziest of contenders to check out this month in theaters or on streaming services.

Everything.jpg

Michelle Yeoh in a scene from The Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — My personal favorite film of the year. Having just scooped up the top prize at the Nov. 28 Gotham Awards, and with several strong contenders in its cast (including Ke Huy Quan for best Supporting Actor), “Everything” might just find its way to win through the multiverse of awards ahead. Stream it on Showtime, rent it through your preferred digital rental site, or pick up a DVD copy through the Deschutes Public Library or at the local Blockbuster.

Tar.jpeg

Cate Blanchett in a scene from Todd Field’s “Tár."
Fabelmans-1.jpeg

From left, Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryan and Michelle Williams in a scene from “The Fabelmans."
Whale.jpeg

Brendan Fraser in a scene from “The Whale.”
Banshee of Inisherin (1).png

Brendan Gleeson, left, and Colin Farrell in a scene from Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Wakanda-4.jpg

Angela Bassett in a scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Babylon.jpg

A scene from Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon.”
Glass Onion (1).png

A scene from Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
Till.jpg

Danielle Deadwyler, left, and Whoopi Goldberg in a scene from “Till.”
Women Talking.jpeg

From left: Ben Winshaw, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy in a scene from Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking.”
Top Gun.jpeg

From left: Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and Monica Barbara in a scene from “Top Gun: Maverick”
Pinocchio (1).jpg

A scene from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”
Woman King.jpeg

Viola Davis in a scene from “The Woman King.”
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

