December is typically the time when movie studios begin pushing out their award contenders to wider releases after having gone through the festivals earlier in the year. While not every film that could be nominated is on this list, here are some of the buzziest of contenders to check out this month in theaters or on streaming services.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — My personal favorite film of the year. Having just scooped up the top prize at the Nov. 28 Gotham Awards, and with several strong contenders in its cast (including Ke Huy Quan for best Supporting Actor), “Everything” might just find its way to win through the multiverse of awards ahead. Stream it on Showtime, rent it through your preferred digital rental site, or pick up a DVD copy through the Deschutes Public Library or at the local Blockbuster.
“Tar” — This Cate Blanchett-led drama is at the top of many lists. It just picked up the Best Screenplay statue at the Gotham Awards and Blanchett won Best Actress when it debuted at the Venice Film Festival. Todd Field’s epic character study about the spiral of a brilliant composer (Blanchett) hits all the right notes. You can currently rent or buy it online through your preferred site.
“Elvis” — While it is probably bound to get nominations for Best Picture, it’s the Best Actor race that might shake up the competition. Austin Butler’s transformative performance as the King of Rock and Roll just might have what it takes to come out on top especially as the film as a whole isn’t as divisive as another front-runner is becoming. You can stream “Elvis” on HBO Max, rent it digitally on your preferred rental site or get a physical copy locally.
“The Fabelmans” — Never discount a movie about making movies, especially when this one is a semi-autobiography by one of the bigguns in the industry, Stephen Spielberg. Not only that, but this film is quite something. Full of beautiful performances, a vulnerable and genuine story as well as that quintessential Spielberg wonder, prediction lists like this would be remiss to leave it out. Catch my review of this one in the Dec. 1 GO! and see it for yourself now in theaters.
“The Whale” — Brendan Fraser is back in the spotlight in a career-best performance as Charlie, a reclusive teacher who tries to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). While Fraser’s performance has been lauded, the film itself has been decried as offensive. As such it’s getting buzz mostly for its central performance and not much else. “The Whale” will be released in theaters Friday.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” — The gorgeous and incredibly Irish film might be bleak, but between its stellar script and direction, both courtesy of Martin McDonagh, and wonderful performances by Collin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the film is a triumph. Farrell specifically gives a beautiful performance, and we’ll probably see his name listed in Best Actor nominations. The film has just left local screens, so you’ll be able to rent it soon.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — Angela Bassett is one to watch for her fantastic reprisal of Queen Ramonda in the emotionally driven Marvel film. The film will also probably score some nods in the technical and production design awards. You can watch this fantastic follow-up already screening in theaters.
“Babylon” — Again, Hollywood loves movies about movies, and Damian Chazelle’s raucous three-hour, star-studded film about the transition from silent films to talkies has a lot of what would make it an award contender any year. However, with a split debut among critics, it may end up being more of a dark horse than a sure thing. You’ll have to wait until Dec. 23, when it hits theaters, to judge it for yourself.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” — In one of the rare occurrences of a sequel being just as good as its predecessor, Rian Johnson’s fantastic whodunnit shines on all fronts: direction, writing, acting, luscious sets and costumes. It’s entirely possible that this fun film with a little kick of social commentary mixed in gets plenty of love with behind-the-scenes categories and a possible shot at the top prize. Stream it exclusively on Netflix Dec. 23.
“Till” — The heavy subject biopic on Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of murdered Black teen Emmet Till, is a tough watch, but it’s the performance at its heart that puts it on this list. Star Danielle Deadwyler puts everything on screen and rises to be one of the top contenders for the Best Actress statue. You can rent the film through your preferred digital service.
“Women Talking” — Based on the 2018 Miriam Toews novel of the same name, “Women Talking” is the powerful story of a group of women who speak out after news of sexual assaults comes to light in their Mennonite community. Full of strong performances from Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley, the film is also incredibly well-written and -directed by Sarah Polley. The film will be released in theaters Dec. 23.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — The Academy Awards specifically have been trying to connect with a wider audience to get people interested in the show again, and the latest “Top Gun” might do it. It’s unlikely that it will win the top prize, but it just might get the nomination and hopefully, for the Academy, get the audience back, too. If you missed its epic ride in theaters, you can catch it streaming on Paramount+ starting Dec. 22.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” — The stop-animation feature adaptation from the visionary director comes to Netflix this week, and judging by the trailers, it’s no wonder why it’s popping up on prediction lists everywhere. The beautiful animation and classic story make it a shoo-in for best-animated feature with the potential nom for Best Picture as well as director.
“The Woman King” — The action-packed historical film premiered in theaters in September, Viola Davis rocking cinemas with her powerhouse performance. If she gets the nomination, she’ll break her own record of four nominations, more than any other Black actress in Hollywood history. The film was not without bumps in its reception, but Davis stands resolute in her chances of conquering awards races.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
