Westside Local Cafe is giving me a reason to venture to Redmond. After its Westside Local Taco truck’s huge success, they opened a small cafe a block over from their cart parked near Vault Tap House. The cafe serves casual, locally-sourced fresh food with a menu that changes depending on what’s available.
Owner Amber Amos comes from quite a culinary pedigree. She studied at the Le Cordon Bleu. She then had externships with famous chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Nancy Silverton (La Brea Bakery). Her successful catering business in Southern California served clients like guests at the Oscars and Grammys.
Amos’ background is evident in the creative recipes she creates with a knowledge of high quality, fresh ingredients. While she has catered many fine-dining meals, she wanted to bring it down to earth when she came to Redmond. Amos talked with me about Westside Local, “I don’t play with foams or nitrogen. I could do a fine dining restaurant, but that’s not what we do. I like really approachable food that’s honest: that you know where it comes from, that tastes good, that reminds you of a place where you were at.”
Originally from Oregon, after her time in Southern California, Amos wanted to return to raise her kids in Central Oregon. When she looked for a location for her taco truck a little over three years ago, she was shown an empty lot with waist-high weeds next to an old pawn shop. The pawnshop is now Vault Taphouse and the weeds have been replaced with a cozy patio. Westside Local Taco is set at the back of the eating area.
Westside Local Taco Co. has the most creative tacos I’ve had in Central Oregon (and would rival those I’ve had in big cities). It was as far from the typical taco as you can get. Three of the unique tacos caught my eye.
The first was a Blueberry Brisket taco. Brisket is cooked in a Blueberry barbecue sauce that adds fruity sweetness, a barbecue bite, and tenderness to the savory beef. It included chopped fresh onions, cilantro and Mexican Cotija cheese.
That day it came in a folded, homemade corn tortilla. Amos told me that the tortillas are made fresh every day and may change depending on the available ingredients. The corn tortillas could be black from squid ink, pink from beets and so on.
The second taco, filled with root beer carnitas, was also the trifecta of sweet, savory and spicy. If you’ve ever slow-cooked beef or pork in cola, you’ve experienced that slightly sweet flavor it imparts on meat. While there was only a hint of root beer flavor, the pork carnitas had a melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. This is a real departure from the Mexican carnitas flavors to which we are accustomed. Still, there was a recognizable Mexican kick from pineapple habanero salsa: cilantro, a sprinkle of fresh, creamy Cotija cheese and pickled onions topped off the taco. At times pickled onions can be sour and overpower other ingredients. These were a perfect balance of sweet, sour and aromatic onion flavors.
The third taco was a curried chicken taco with a perfect blend of Indian and Mexican flavors. On the Indian side was a Thai sauce with curry paste, coconut milk, kafir lime, and lemongrass. Piled with chopped cabbage that brought a fresh lightness to the intense flavors. The taco was also stuffed with plenty of cilantro and topped with pickled onions. The creamy sauce played against spicy, moist chicken.
In a small converted house, the Westside Local Cafe is a block over and down. Several picnic tables are available on the front lawn. Indoors is small and intimate (but socially distanced for now). I ordered our food to go.
The baked brie caught my eye to start, but I would have to transport it home to Bend. The server and cook agreed that it would be best if they partially baked it, then I could finish it in my home oven at 500 degrees until it bubbled. The brie is wrapped in a buttery, flakey puff pastry shell. As fruity flavors pair perfectly with brie, it is served with green apple slices, red grapes and apricot jam. While it came with toasted crostini that was perfect with a piece of the cheese and the smashed baked garlic spread, the pastry exterior was enough bread. It was tasty simply slicing a piece of brie with the fruit.
I followed the appetizer with salad. Local baby spinach, kale and spring greens tasted like they were just harvested. The fresh greens made an excellent bed for big chunks of roasted beets, goat cheese, and pecans with a light berry creamy vinaigrette. It was executed perfectly and a pleaser if you are a fan of beet salad.
My main course was the Pork Belly Bahn Mi sandwich. Amos later explained that she had been offered the pork belly by her local supplier, which inspired putting the sandwich on the menu. It was piled with the usual Bahn Mi ingredients, including a cabbage slaw with pickled carrots, daikon radish, cucumber, and mild peppers. All served on a baguette that had crunch but was not too chewy. I chose the potato salad as my side. Tender red potato chunks are slathered in mayonnaise, fresh green onion, celery, parsley and a sprinkling of paprika. Amos mentioned that she often makes the potato salad with beets.
As all the food was so good, I decided to treat myself to brunch on Sunday. Westside Local Cafe opens at 10 a.m. Sundays and closes when the food runs out. I chose the Fall Benedict with potatoes. It was made up of poached eggs atop bacon, tomato and kale. The kale had been sauteed, creating crispy edges. Topped with a hollandaise sauce that had just a hint of lemony, bite, it was fresh and decadent. I savored every bite. The potatoes were 10 Barrel beer-battered fries. Beer gives them a malty crunch on the outside and creamy potato within. The potatoes were great to soak up any extra hollandaise.
Because her menu is influenced by what is available locally, the only items on the menu are the PB&J Burger (yes, with peanut butter and marionberry jam) and the Honey Fried Chicken. Whatever you choose, rest assured, Amos’ talent in the kitchen will make it a creative delectable dish that’s worth a trip to Redmond.
