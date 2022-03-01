Three and a half months ago, a big Halloween dance party went down at the Domino Room, and its lineup was supposed to feature Champagne Drip, a world-trotting DJ and producer (real name: Sam Pool) who grew up in Bend.
Alas, a COVID-19 case forced Pool to drop off the bill at the last minute, and he rescheduled for March 4, which seemed far away at the time, but now it’s this weekend! Party time!
As mentioned, Pool grew up here in Central Oregon and before long, he was recognized as a boundary-pushing artist in the bass-heavy world of dubstep and drum and bass under the name SPL. In the mid-2000s, he decided it was time to evolve, so he changed his name to Champagne Drip and started adding lighter textures, more melodic sounds and tropical vibes to his grimy, low-end sound.
All of the above has made Pool a big-timer in the electronic music scene. This weekend, he’ll bring his show to his hometown.
Champagne Drip: $25 advance, $30 day of show; 8 p.m. Friday; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon's most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We'll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
