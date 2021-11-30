There was a time when you could count on seeing Hillstomp play in Bend at least once a year, if not more often. Now, it’s been years since the Portland-based blues-punk duo came to town, thanks largely to COVID-19.

That’s a bummer! But the good news is it’ll be rectified Friday night when Henry Hill Kammerer and John Johnson bring their grimy sound and sweaty live show back to Volcanic Theatre Pub.

If you haven’t seen Hillstomp, you should. The band plays a brain-blitzing blend of old-school Delta blues and hyper-rhythmic roots music souped up with a healthy dose of punk-rock spirit, and they do it all using a slide guitar, a banjo and a drum kit made of buckets, cans, lids and pans. It’s the kind of thing you won’t forget once you see it. And while it may be unique, it’s no gimmick. These dudes seriously rock.

Hillstomp: $15; 9 p.m. Friday; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

