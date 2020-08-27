As pet owners, we’ll do anything for our little fur babies, and that means getting whatever makes our jobs as their guardians easier or makes their lives in any way better. Sometimes, a company makes a product that dips beyond the realms of your run of the mill chew toys or scratching posts and goes that extra mile (or five) to bring pet parents around the world some interesting products.
FurryFido Pet Sling Carrier — Ever want an easier way to carry your dog? This crossbody sling allows you to carry your pet (up to 13 lbs.) easily like a mailbag. Though it looks like the FurryFido company may have closed or is at least on a hiatus (all social media hasn’t been updated since February and their website is down), you can still purchase its sling pouch for your pooch through other online retailers. According to the product’s Chewy.com page, the fabric is reversible and machine washable. There are other brands to consider as well, including some with extra storage pockets and drawstring closures.
Warren London Pawdicure Dog Nail Polish Pen — Now you and your dog can have matching pedicures. With 13 pen colors available in standard shades, metallics and neon variations, the polish is, according to the maker’s website, water-based, nontoxic, odorless and quick drying. If you prefer the old fashioned way of painting nails, Warren London also offers traditional bottles with brushes.
Pet High Chair — For those toy pooches that you just can’t leave eating on the floor or for the ones that need to be corralled at mealtime, there’s the Pet High Chair. The chair grips to the edge of any table 2 inches thick or less and a small basket holds smaller dogs or cats (if they’ll stay) in place.
Neuticles — You can make your male pet whole again (well, visually anyway) with this pet product. Think your male pets feel emasculated? Or you just don’t like the look of your pet after neutering, Neuticles are silicone implants for the pet to make it appear like their, uh, manhood appears to still be intact.
The PooTrap — Just think of never having to bend down to grab your dog’s leavings ; instead you can clip a bag to the dog’s rear and whenever they pop a squat, everything is collected in the bag, and then you can just dispose of it.
Sexy Beast Dog Perfume — The eau de parfum features notes of bergamot, vanilla, patchouli, mandarin and nutmeg. The spray is a low-alcohol fragrance that won’t affect the dog’s sensitive sense of smell too much. As silly as pet perfume sounds, it is probably much better than eau de wet dog.
Bowser Beer — Never drink alone when you can drink with your dog! OK, so it’s not the hard stuff (hops are poisonous, and alcohol can be very dangerous to dogs); instead, it’s more of a treat made from malt extract that can be lapped up by dogs or poured over kibble to help those pickier eaters devour their meals. The “beer” is available in three flavors, beef, chicken and pork. The drink can also be frozen for a midsummer popsicle treat, and according to the website, can also be enjoyed by cats. Bend had its own version of this back in 2012, known as Dawg Grog, that used brewer’s wort from Boneyard Beer, but it looks like it’s been off the menu for a few years.
PetWinery — There is more than just one tasty beverage to offer your furry friends. Petwinery.com brings CatWine vintages such as meowsling’s and purrgundy’s to the water dish, infused with catnip and salmon oil to help with feline inflammation and keep coats and skin looking healthy. The site also features a Dog Bar with brews made for canine palates like dög paweignon champagnes and bark brew beer.
Petcube — Check in on your pets from anywhere in the world and give them treats with the power of Alexa. That’s right, the Bites 2 version of the Petcube has a built-in treat dispenser that can be flung with the power of your voice. The Petcube Play 2 is also available to entertain your pets with an interactive laser toy for cats and dogs to chase when the boredom gets to them. They both have HD cameras installed with 160-degree views of the surroundings, so if your pet is prone to mischief, you can keep them distracted with toys and treats and in check with the power of your voice coming from the little box.
iFetch — If you have a very trainable dog, then you can get a device that will launch tennis balls for fetching, as long as the dog puts the ball back in the holster when he’s done. It comes in three different varieties and all have adjustable launch distances depending on the throwing area you want to use. One of the models has three different chutes for balls to be launched out of to add more of a challenge for small to medium-sized dogs.
Shed Defender — Don’t like dog hair shedding everywhere in your house or have some allergies you’d like to curtail? Put them in a onesie and keep everything tidy along with some relief to your sinuses. Joking aside, the spandex-polyester onesie can also help calm anxious dogs by giving them a feeling similar to being swaddled, it can also help keep them from licking post-surgery areas and protect them from UV rays which can cause sunburns or lead to skin issues.
