Pop culture icon, “Weird Al” Yankovic will perform at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 25. His 2022 tour,The Unfortunate Return of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tourwill feature special guest Emo Philips and will forgo the costumes, props and video screens for a more intimate feel. The setlist will be composed of mostly his original (non-parody) songs.
The tour is an encore of theRidiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tourfrom the spring of 2018, which also consisted of his original (non-parody) material with limited production.
Considered the No. 1 comedy recording artist of all time, Yankovic’s single, “Word Crimes” debuted in theBillboardTop 40 and placed him among five other artists who have achieved Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the others being Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2 and Kenny G. He has also set a record on Spotify for the most tracks from a single album to be in the top 10 in the U.S. at one time, according to a spokesman for Hayden Homes Amphitheater.
According to “Weird Al” himself, “If you were able to avoid it the first time, here’s your chance to avoid it all over again.”Tickets go on sale atBendConcerts.comand the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. or learn more atweirdal.com. And remember to lower your expectations, again.
