Ween and Michael Franti will return to Bend this summer.
Alt-rock oddball Ween will play Les Schwab Amphitheater at 6:30 p.m. July 4. The band, reunited since 2015 following a three-year hiatus, performed its 1997 album, “The Mollusk,” in its entirety at its last Les Schwab outing, in July 2017.
Tickets cost $49.50 plus fees in advance or $55 plus fees at the gate, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bendconcerts.com/event-detail/Ween20. A local presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the same link (use password LOCAL).
Franti and his band Spearhead will return to the amphitheater for a record 11th year in a row at 6:30 p.m. July 17, with Bombargo opening. The singer-songwriter and activist released his documentary film, “Stay Human,” in 2018 and the accompanying album, “Stay Human, Vol. II,” in 2019.
Tickets cost $54 plus fees in advance or $60 plus fees at the gate and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bendconcerts.com/event-detail/Franti20. A local presale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the same link (use password LOCAL).
Visit bendconcerts.com or call 541-312-8510 for more information.
