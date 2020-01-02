The Wednesday Birders is a weekly outing with the East Cascades Audubon Society. The group of dedicated birdwatchers travels to different locations around Central Oregon each week, and welcomes newcomers. The big draws for birding in Central Oregon are bald eagles, golden eagles and shrikes. Smith Rock State Park is one of the best places in Central Oregon for viewing bald and golden eagles, according to the East Cascades Audubon Society. For a schedule of the Wednesday Birders and information, visit www.ecaudubon.org/wednesday-birders.
— Mark Morical, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.