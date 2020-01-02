The Wednesday Birders is a weekly outing with the East Cascades Audubon Society. The group of dedicated birdwatchers travels to different locations around Central Oregon each week, and welcomes newcomers. The big draws for birding in Central Oregon are bald eagles, golden eagles and shrikes. Smith Rock State Park is one of the best places in Central Oregon for viewing bald and golden eagles, according to the East Cascades Audubon Society. For a schedule of the Wednesday Birders and information, visit www.ecaudubon.org/wednesday-birders.

— Mark Morical, The Bulletin