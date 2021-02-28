Jeffrey Stoefen and Whitney Beck, of Portland, were married Dec. 31, 2020 in Centennial Park under the St. John Bridge in Portland.
The groom is the son of Pete and Barbara Stoefen, of La Pine. He is a 2006 graduate of Bend High School and a 2010 graduate of Linfield College, where he received a bachelor of arts in political science. He's a 2013 graduate of the University of San Francisco, where he received a master of arts in sports management. He works in sports management but is currently on hiatus due to the pandemic.
The bride is the daughter of Norm and Cindy Beck, of Portland. She is a 2004 graduate of Westview High School and a 2008 graduate of Oregon State University where she earned a bachelor of science in business administration. She is an account director at Peter Jacobsen Sports in Portland.
The will settle in Portland.
