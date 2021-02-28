Jack and Alyssa (Crawford) Mulkey were married Aug. 8, 2020 at the Diamond A Ranch in Bend with a reception following.
The bride is the daughter of Shawn and Lori Crawford, of Johnson City, Tennessee. She is a 2015 graduate of Mountain View High School and a 2018 graduate of Oregon State University — Cascades, where she earned a bachelor of science in human development and family services. She is a loan set-up coordinator at Prime Lending in Bend.
The groom is the son of Steve and Lorna Mulkey, of Bend. He is a 2015 graduate of Mountain View High School and a 2017 graduate of Central Oregon Community College where he earned an associate of arts. He is a project manager at Composite Technologies in Redmond.
They honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
They will settle in Bend.
