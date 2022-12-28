Redmond area businesses are stepping up to celebrate New Year’s Eve this year.
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards is hosting not one but two special events to ring in the new year.
If you are an early-to-bed kind of person, or you’re just looking for a delicious four-course dinner to start your evening then Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards has you covered with their New Year’s Eve Formal Dinner.
The dinner goes from 5-7 p.m. and includes a spinach and arugula salad, potato leek soup, stuffed pork loin or stuffed red peppers and raspberry cheesecake for dessert. The meal plus a complimentary champagne toast to kick off the New Year cost $95 per person.
If you’re looking for a lighter snack, more drinks and a dance floor then wait till 8 p.m. to head to the vineyard, where there will be live music from the local DJ and solo artist Casey Hurt.
For $65, you get a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and your pick from an appetizer buffet. The drinks will keep pouring and the music won’t stop till just after midnight.
General Duffy’s Waterhole will also host a New Year’s Eve Party that is free to attend starting at 8 p.m. that includes an extended happy hour, special food menu, raffle prizes and a live DJ.
But if live bands are more your thing, then consider checking out The Upshot Band, a five-piece Central Oregon classic rock, R&B, soul and outlaw country band starting at 9 p.m. at Hub City Bar and Grill.
With these options and more you can’t really go wrong no matter how you chose to spend your evening.
