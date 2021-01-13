The High Desert Museum is accepting submissions for the 2021 Waterston Desert Writing Prize, which honors literary nonfiction with the desert as subject and setting.
Emerging, mid-career and established nonfiction writers are invited to apply to the competition, which honors work that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy. The winner will receive a $2,500 cash award, along with a reading and reception at the High Desert Museum.
The prize was inspired by author and poet Ellen Waterston’s love of the High Desert, and was named in honor of her sibling, actor Sam Waterston, who provided the seed money for the endowment that helps fund the award. The High Desert Museum, which has hosted the awards ceremony since the prize’s inception in 2014, adopted it in August of last year.
Submissions will be accepted through May 1. To learn more about the Waterston Desert Writing Prize including how to submit an entry, visit highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-prize.
