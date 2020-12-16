Young writers who live in the High Desert counties of Crook, Deschutes, Harney, Jefferson and Lake are invited to submit essays exploring desert landscapes to the Waterston Student Essay Competition.
The free competition is open to public, private or home-schooled students in grades nine through 12, and is part of the Waterston Desert Writing Prize, now administered by the High Desert Museum. Students have till May 1 to submit essays of 750 to 1,000 words of nonfiction prose to waterston@highdesertmuseum.org. Essays will be judged on originality, clarity, accuracy, and their contribution to understanding and appreciating desert regions.
“Opening a Waterston Prize to students fosters young writers and helps them grow a new appreciation for this region,” a press release quotes prize founder Ellen Waterston. “We received some thought-provoking submissions last year, and we can’t wait to see what this year’s young voices will share.”
The Bend author and poet started the Waterston Desert Writing Prize in 2014. The High Desert Museum proved a strong partner to the organization through its first six years, promoting the prize and hosting the annual awards ceremony and reception, and officially adopted the prize in September.
