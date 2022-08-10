High Desert Museum (copy)
Visitors enter the High Desert Museum, where the Waterston Desert Writing Prize Award Ceremony will be held Sept. 22.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin file

Caroline Tracey of Tucson, Arizona, is the winner of the 2022 Waterston Desert Writing Prize and will read at the award ceremony, taking place at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the High Desert Museum in Bend.

The event’s keynote speaker is Kevin Fedarko, author of the best-selling book “The Emerald Mile: The Epic Story of the Fastest Ride in History Through the Heart of the Grand Canyon.” The Grand Canyon will also be the topic of his presentation at the museum, titled “Beneath the River of Shooting Stars: Beauty, Hardship, and Grace in the Grand Canyon.”

