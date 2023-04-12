The tranquil evergreen forests, majestic mountains and roaring rivers of Central Oregon speak to many artists. The allure of adventure and inspiration can captivate those with even the most vivid imagination. The Watercolor Society of Oregon, a group of distinguished artists, will hold its Spring Convention within this compelling landscape this weekend in Bend.
Themed “An Artist’s Playground,” this weekend’s two-part event is focused on recognizing regional artists and educating the public about the art-world experience. Though WSO focuses primarily on watercolor during the fall conventions, this spring is open to multiple painting mediums.
The WSO’s Spring Experimental Exhibition displays in Barber Library on the Central Oregon Community College campus, opening from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and displaying through May 26. The show will display 80 selected art entries judged by nationally known juror Vera Dickerson. Winning artists will earn cash prizes and an award of merit. The public will also select a People’s Choice Award.
Member entries have no age range requirement. However, submitted art must have been created within the past two years to qualify. The COCC exhibit is free for the public, with 160 members and guests registered for the event thus far.
The second event will be held Saturday and Sunday at River House on the Deschutes. This exhibit will be for WSO members and guests. Those attending can take in a series of workshops and live demonstrations featuring acrylic artist Michelle Lindblom.
Lindblom was an art professor in North Dakota for over 24 years before moving to Bend and has hosted many art exhibits, including “Layers of War” last fall at Open Space Event Studios. During the Spring Convention, she will perform a live educational painting demo called “An Artist’s Journey.” This demo will incorporate music and a real-time art creation from start to finish, followed by Q&A from the audience.
“I want people to feel how natural the process is when letting oneself go in their art,” Lindblom said.
WSO Spring Convention Chair Mary Jo Vranizan will be coordinating both events. A local artist herself, Vranizan became a member of WSO in January 2022 and volunteered for the position of chairperson in May. She has a background in event management, having worked for Timberline Lodge and McMenamins.
Inspired by the High Desert landscape and its allure, she created the theme “An Artist’s Playground.”
“I think the places that are very scenic are inspiring to the artist, which is why I called it “An Artist’s Playground” because no matter where you go, there’s something inspirational,” she said.
Also helping to orchestrate the convention is WSO President Rebecca Sentgeorge. Also an artist, she has over 40 years of experience teaching art in the U.S. and overseas. Praising not only the hard work of artists and volunteer members, she also highlighted the jurors.
“They’re like the rock stars of the watercolor convention world,” said Sentgeorge, referring to the accomplished background and national recognition of the jurors.
Entry paintings will be available for sale during the convention, and pamphlets for those who wish to become WSO members will also be available.
