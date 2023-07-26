Self-taught bakers Danise Lee, of Bend, and Emily Baratta, of Redmond, competed in Magnolia Network’s ”Silos Baking Competition,” which premiered on the Magnolia Network channel in June.

The reality baking competition is hosted by Joanna Gaines, who first gained recognition for her home-improvement show “Fixer Upper” on HGTV. Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, founded the lifestyle brand Magnolia, which involves home furnishings, a TV network, a magazine and real estate company, according to Britannica.

Lee by Magnolia Network 2.JPG

Danise Lee during judging, as seen on "Silos Baking Competition" season one.
Barratta with Twinkies.jpg

Emily Baratta displays the gluten-free churro-flavored Twinkies she baked in season one of the "Silos Baking Competition."
