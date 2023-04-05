Nobody wants to go viral for a personal mishap. But things could be much worse for Bend skater Lachlan Wood, 22, after he lost a battle with gravity very publicly last week.
March 29 saw the grand opening of the Warm Springs Skatepark, a concrete gem in the town of Warm Springs, that replaced the dilapidated, modular ramps and rails that served as the park for nearly 20 years. During the festivities, Wood, a senior at Oregon State University-Cascades, attempted to drop in from the top of a large metal box, a remnant of the old park now set on its end and embedded atop a concrete quarter pipe, creating 10 feet of straight vert into a fairly steep transition.
Along with Warm Springs families and interested area skaters, the event drew rippers from around the state, including professional Kevin Kowalski and sponsored amateurs from Tactics, a skate/snow shop in Bend, Eugene and Portland that helped lead the effort to raise funds for the rebuilt park.
My daughter and I arrived about an hour into the event. As we walked up to the park, we spotted Wood being helped up to the top of the tall blue feature.
Once perched, the lanky, 6’3” skater squatted, grabbed the nose of his board and attempted to get his front foot on. With all eyes and more than a few cell phones pointed his way, Wood went for it.
His legs straightened a little too soon, and faster than you can sing “free fallin’” he bellyflopped onto the flat concrete below. The spectators and skaters who’d been cheering him on pivoted into a chorus of “Ooooh.”
Wood told me last week that he woke up the next morning to 300-plus Instagram notifications. Videos of his slam had been shared on major Instagram accounts whose names mean nothing to non-skaters but everything to skaters, including The Berrics, an account with 2.9 million followers, Four Down (25,300 followers) and Broken Magazine (108,000 followers). On Monday morning, an account called oldmanskatesesh used it for one of those woe-is-Monday posts: “When the alarm goes off on Monday.” The Berrics’ post had 111,000 likes as of Tuesday.
Before I asked about all that, I had to ask a question on behalf of my wife, who is not a skateboarder but is married to one: Did anyone try to stop him?
On the contrary, “Someone helped me up (there),” Wood said. That’s the culture of skateboarding. We don’t tell one another to be careful. Instead, we cheer, cajole and otherwise lift — literally, in Wood’s case — one another to go beyond our perceived limitations. It’s one of the ways we push ourselves forward.
“That’s the name of the game in skateboarding,” Wood said. “Some days you win, and some days you concrete bellyflop.”
The attempt came partly after skating Madras skatepark’s big bowl the day before. It, too, has true vertical, but nothing on par with the Warm Springs feature. “I’d been seeing pictures of it, and I was jokingly saying ‘I want to drop in on it.’ I got there and I was like, ‘I think can actually do it.’ Obviously, I didn’t, but I thought I could.”
That doesn’t mean he didn’t take pause before his failed attempt.
“The whole time I was up there, I was like, ‘I’m gonna die,’” he said. “As soon as I actually got up there, I was like, ‘Oh, this is so bad. This is so deadly.’ I thought about getting down, but then I was more scared to jump down than just drop in.”
As soon as he passed the eagle, part of a mural that’s fairly high on the blue box, Wood knew disaster was imminent.
“As soon as I saw the eagle go past my back wheels, I started to feel my front foot come up, and I was like, ‘OK, we’re done.’ That’s when I went full spread eagle to kind of mitigate the fall damage,” he said.
Paramedics on hand at the event assessed Wood twice and concluded he’d escaped a concussion.
“Somehow I was fine,” he said. “They gave me a hotdog, too, when I went back to get the test, so thank you, paramedics. They were cooking up hotdogs, so shout out to those guys.”
Almost a week later, Wood still had a sore rib and a few hundred more Instagram followers than he had before the slam. He’s stoked that there’s another top-of-the-line skatepark in Central Oregon, one that should serve Warm Springs residents well.
“It was really cool to be there. Even before I tried that, everyone was super welcoming. There were a bunch of little kids following all the skaters around asking us to do tricks,” he said. “It’s a super-fun park. I’m definitely going to go back again at some point when it’s died down a bit.”
Would he ever consider attempting the drop-in again?
“I’ve been thinking about it, (doing) the cost-benefit analysis in my head,” Wood said. “If my parents are reading this: No.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
David Jasper is a features reporter and editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.