A number of members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have been nominated for Native American Music Awards.

The 2022 NAMAs cover recordings released from 2019 through 2021. For more information and to sample the nominated music, visit nativeamericanmusicawards.com.

Nominees from Warm Springs include:

BEST DEBUT GROUP OR DUO

Blue Flamez & YL, “Warrior”

BEST POP RECORDING

Blue Flamez, “Blessed”

BEST R&B RECORDING

Bigg B, “Hometown”

Blue Flamez X Kaos, “Game Time”

BEST RAP HIP HOP RECORDING

Blue Flamez, “Blessed”

BEST SINGLE RECORDING

Kalliah and BlackWater, “I Will Always Fight”

BEST ANIMATION IN A MUSIC VIDEO

Blue Flamez featuring Tanaya Winder, “Warrior”

BEST RAP HIP HOP VIDEO

Blue Flamez, “Relentless Flow”

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

