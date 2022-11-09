Whether you believe in coincidence, serendipity or divine intervention, the events that led Bend playwright Beverly Allen to write the autobiographical play “Craig Fox Had a Wife” lined up in a very interesting fashion.
The play, which shines a light on the ravages of war and post-traumatic stress disorder, makes its world premiere Friday at Open Space Events Studio, with eight performances through Nov. 19.
Director Debbie Levin said she hopes “Craig Fox Had a Wife” and ETC’s dovetailing events over the next two weeks will make people “more aware of the decisions being made” by our leaders, she said. “And through that, my hope would be that when people understand what they’re asking young men and women to do, they’ll be more aware and send them off with a clearer mission and bring them home with the welcome they should have.”
The play is based on the true story of Craig Fox, a helicopter pilot who died in the line of duty during the Vietnam War, and his long-ago wife: the play’s author, Beverly Allen, who was 18 when she married Craig Fox, with whom she went to high school in Seattle. They knew at the time he was going to be deployed.
“When you’re 18, and you’re in love? (It’s like) ‘You’re gonna go to Vietnam? Well, you’ll be back,’” she said. The couple lived in a trailer in Alabama once he was in the Army.
But two years after they wed, she was a widow.
It wasn’t until more recent years that Allen was inspired to write the autobiographical play. That came after a powerful and healing 2016 trip to Vietnam, and an amazing meet-up with another helicopter pilot.
“I went with the intention of leaving Craig there (emotionally), leaving the war behind him, and be able to think of him again as a person that I knew and loved,” Allen said. “Because every time I thought of him for 46 years, I thought about the war that I was so bitter and angry about.”
Denny “was supposed to fly with Craig the day he died,” a fact Denny mentions in the book, Allen explained.
“My friend read the book, read the pages (where) he mentioned Craig Fox, and texted it to me while I was still there,” Allen said. “It gets more amazing. Ed Denny published the book in October of 2016. I was in Vietnam in November of 2016.”
After she returned from Vietnam, at the urging of her husband, Allen headed off to Texas, where she met Ed Denny, at least after she won his trust.
“It was a mix for him, whether or not he wanted to know that Craig Fox had a wife,” Allen said.
Other events, including the backstory of Vinh, her guide in Vietnam, led her to write a play about her loss, Vietnam and meeting Denny.
“Because it felt so unbelievable, the facts, so I couldn’t just rest with the story,” Allen said. “It seemed like there’s a reason it’s happening to me. It needs to be told.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.