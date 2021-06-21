The Bulletin and Deschutes County Historical Museum want your historic family photos for our upcoming pictorial history book, "Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented – 1950-2000: A Pictorial History."
The photos will also be archived by the historic museum to preserve the records for future generations.
We're looking for photos from the 1950s to 2000 of families in group settings or celebrating at large events such as the Bend Water Pageant, July 4th parade or Labor Day picnics. We also may use school reunion photos and would love to see pictures of various work sites in Central Oregon.
We will scan your photos and hand them back to you at the event. We can scan slides, negatives or regular printed pictures.
Bring your photos to The Bulletin offices at 320 SW Upper Terrace Dr. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. You can also set up an appointment to come in until July 16 by calling 541-633-2166 or email gobrien@bendbulletin.com.
