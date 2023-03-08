Upon joining The Bulletin staff as its A&E reporter in 2001, I began attending community theater rehearsals in order to write previews of coming productions.
First, I developed a bigger appreciation for the comedy “Waiting for Guffman,” a 1996 Christopher Guest mockumentary about the colorful folks behind a small-town community theater production.
As I sat in nearly empty theaters watching soon-to-hatch shows, I also got a glimpse of all the activity around the busy hive of the theater. As the seasons ticked by, my appreciation for community theater deepened.
There were the folks doing lighting and sound effects, the assistant directors keeping pace with the script should an actor call for a line, the unseen people behind the sets, props and costumes. Directors dropped pearls of wisdom as they all pushed toward the common goal of opening night. Casts and crews laughed and conversed, got snippy under nerves, pushed through personal obstacles, all of them volunteers sharing a common goal.
Ron Pugh, of Sunriver, is one of the people who makes the engine of local theater run. He was drawn to theater as a teen growing up in Lakeview. He didn’t play sports, and if you didn’t do sports at that time in Lakeview, you were an outcast. He acted in a couple of shows in college as well.
Pugh’s involvement in local theater reaches back to Cascades Theatrical Company in the late ‘80s. He performed in several plays, assistant-directed, helped with tech on several shows and served on the CTC board.
“I was working full-time, or more than full-time,” he said. “I burned myself out, as I tend to do. I get on something and go after it until I wish I didn’t anymore.” His work as a Forest Service arson investigator was also demanding.
Retiring to Sunriver, Pugh got involved almost immediately in Sunriver Stars Community Theater when it launched in 2012. Pugh’s served as both a director and an actor through the seasons and played the Cowardly Lion in the Stars’ production of “Oz” in October. His dog, Kenda, starred in the role of Toto.
Now Pugh is back in the director’s chair with the comedy “A Nice Family Gathering,” about a father who dies shortly before Thanksgiving, then haunts his family with the purpose of telling his wife he loves her, something he never did in life. Trouble is only one of his sons, a newspaper columnist, can see and hear him, plus his widow shows up to Thanksgiving with a date.
I caught up with Pugh early Tuesday morning when he was at The Door, the Sunriver-area church where the Stars hold performances. He had a long list of tasks ahead for the day, readying the show for its two-weekend run, which begins Thursday.
How devoted to community theater is Pugh? He drove to Alameda, California, last fall to take in a live performance of “A Nice Family Gathering.” Pugh, 71, saw the show, stayed the night, then drove the 7½ hours back to Central Oregon the next day.
It wasn’t the first time he did that, either. In 2019, he drove to Washington state to see a different play he was going to direct at home.
Pugh says he made the trips due to his inability to conceive of a show by just reading the script. Maybe so, but I think there’s something else at work.
Dedication.
“I love to entertain people,” Pugh said. “I guess that’s a personality trait. I like to do whatever I can to make people have fun, whether that’s laugh or whatever. I’m an entertainer.”
We here at GO! salute Pugh and all others who labor out of love for the arts and to entertain us. Ours can be a cold, cruel world. Art lifts us above the constant thrum of commerce and brings communities together.
”A Nice Family Gathering” performs at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m. March 17 and 2 p.m. March 18. For tickets and more info, visit sunriverstars.org.
