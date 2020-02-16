Volunteer hair stylist has clippers, will travel

Karen McKnight wheeled a red wagon full of clippers, shears and other hair-cutting tools into Hospice House at Partners in Care, a nonprofit, in-patient hospice care facility in east Bend.
McKnight, 60, was there on a recent gray-skied Tuesday afternoon in early February to give a free haircut to Gwen Chancellor, a 67-year-old stage 4 pancreatic cancer patient. It was her second trip there, said her daughter, Darcy Swanson.
“She’s been on hospice since right before Christmas,” Swanson said. “We still get those (good) days here and there.”
This was one of the good days: Chancellor’s condition had improved enough that she would be getting transported back to her Bend home in a couple of hours.
And thanks to McKnight, she’d be going home with a fresh haircut.
Volunteer spirit
For the past year, McKnight has volunteered three days a week cutting the hair of hospice patients, the homeless and others who have trouble getting out for a haircut, including a group of elderly women in low-income housing she visits monthly.
Formerly of Newport, McKnight retired to Bend after a career in home furnishings, including, for the last 18 years of it, designing decorative wooden water fowl. The work necessitated production trips to Indonesia, after which she sold her creations wholesale, on her website or via Amazon.
McKnight and her brother were raised by volunteer-minded parents, with whom they volunteered as children.
“We would go to migrant camps. We would help people,” she said. “There was a gal (who) had a son with multiple sclerosis, an elderly woman. We would take the son in the wheelchair and give her some time off. Our church always had projects that we would help the less fortunate as well, and feed the hungry.”
At 86, her father still volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul. (A bad shoulder has forced her mother to cut back, McKnight said). When she retired at 55, McKnight knew she wanted to volunteer doing something meaningful. But deciding where, and in what way, proved difficult. So she prayed on it.
“Bend is an extremely generous and loving community. The opportunities here are overwhelming, and it wasn’t an easy choice,” she said. “I just kept praying about it for clarity.”
In the meantime, she sought and found volunteer opportunities at the Bethlehem Inn, a community-supported emergency homeless shelter on Bend’s north side, and The Bloom Project, which creates and provides fresh flower arrangements for hospice and palliative care patients and senior facilities using flowers donated by grocery stores and florists.
About five years ago, McKnight met fellow volunteer Connie Zeiler at Bethlehem Inn, where Zeiler, who had transplanted from the Midwest a year earlier, worked at the front desk, and McKnight assisted the volunteer coordinator.
“When I was in Indiana, I volunteered at a couple of the hospitals there, and had always enjoyed doing something like that,” Zeiler said. After she moved to Bend, she saw an ad about Bethlehem Inn. “I contacted them and didn’t even give them time to call me (back). I went right over there.”
Zeiler said her family had a tradition of volunteerism, too.
“My mother had always volunteered, and so had my grandmother,” Zeiler said. “Helping other people just always made me feel good.”
With their dovetailing values, Zeiler and McKnight became fast friends. Later, when McKnight pondered her volunteer path going forward, Zeiler served as a sounding board.
“Connie and I were always throwing ideas back and forth, and I just didn’t feel like I was doing what I was supposed to be with volunteering,” McKnight said. “So I kept praying about it, and one day it was revealed to me — the idea.”
That is, the idea of giving haircuts to the homeless, the bedridden and to others who might have a difficult time getting to a barber shop or hair salon.
McKnight ran the idea by her husband, Jon McKnight, and Zeiler, “and they were both on board,” she said.
“I thought it was great,” Zeiler said.
Then came the next big step.
“I just had to go back to school to learn how to cut hair,” McKnight said, adding with a chuckle, “That was one simple, little thing.”
Back in schoolMcKnight enrolled in the Hair Design program at Phagans’ Central Oregon Beauty College in Bend. Then 59, she was the oldest member of her class.
In an interview with Phagans’ staff present, McKnight gushed about the program and her supportive spouse, Jon, who’s still living on the coast until he retires from his career in commercial fishing boat insurance. He supported her financially and emotionally when she went back to school, McKnight said.
According to Phagans’ educator Tracy Ryan, McKnight “was the most popular” in her class.
“No, I wasn’t,” McKnight said, seemingly embarrassed by the notion.
“She was very popular,” Ryan continued.
“I think because a lot of the younger ladies and young girls looked up to her and saw how good she does, how give-back she is. She never says, ‘No, I don’t want to be a part of that.’”
McKnight began attending Phagans’ in March 2018 and graduated in February 2019, taking about 11 months to complete the required 1,700 hours of study. (Last year, the state had reduced the required hours for the same program, according to Phagans’ staff.)
“The staff here is amazing. I tell anyone that will listen to me about Phagans’. I don’t leave home without my Phagans’ apron. I just hope I can direct people to the school, because it was an amazing experience,” McKnight said.
Next, McKnight took the state licensing test. She was nervous, but she was also well-prepared from her time at Phagans’.
“They prepared us,” she said. “It’s just, at 59, you don’t always remember everything. It’s like, ‘How am I going to remember?’”
Zeiler was supportive throughout her year of school, McKnight said.
“Connie was my cheerleader. The ladies (of Phagans’) will tell you, she was here every week. She was my model. When I couldn’t find (other) models, she would scour her group of friends and get me models in here. She got girls in here from Bethlehem Inn. … She got girls in from the Bloom Project.”
Zeiler was happy to do it. “I’m very lucky because what are the chances, when you’ve just moved across country, that you’re lucky enough to meet someone that you just mesh with?” she said. “She’s truly my best friend, and I feel so blessed to have her in my life.”
The two friends decided to continue volunteering together. While McKnight was cutting hair, “I decided that I could do nails,” Zeiler said. “I file and shape and paint the nails, and do the same thing for any of the men who want it. I know I feel better about myself when I have little things like that done. … I think anybody does. It worked out just beautifully. Especially at Bethlehem, it’s really neat when you do something for someone and they look at it and they go, ‘You know, I’ve never had anything like this done for me in my life.’”
The two go weekly. McKnight always goes prepared, her wagon chockablock with the tools of the trade.
“I think I usually carry about seven pairs of shears,” McKnight said. “I’ve got my two little clippers. … A lot of the homeless, they like clean-shaven heads, and they like their beards trimmed.”
‘Amazing haircut’Typically, McKnight works in tandem with Zeiler, who will give a hand and arm massage or paint nails while McKnight cuts hair. That includes their Tuesday evenings at Bethlehem Inn. But Zeiler is now at sea enjoying an around-the-world cruise, and so McKnight was working alone at Partners in Care.
There, Chancellor’s daughter Swanson sat bedside, writing in a journal. Originally from Klamath Falls, the family has called Bend home for the past decade, she said.
McKnight sussed out what she needed for the haircut. Since Chancellor can no longer climb out of bed, the height-adjustable chair that rides atop the red wagon wouldn’t be necessary. Chancellor would stay in bed while McKnight cut her hair.
Shannon Campbell, volunteer services coordinator at Partners in Care, asked Campbell if the adjustable bed would go upright.
“It does, but it hurts … my back,” Chancellor said.
“Then we’re going to work around that,” McKnight said.
“And keep the hair where it doesn’t go home with me in the bed,” Chancellor said.
“Exactly. Gotta be careful here,” McKnight said, propping pillows and draping around Chancellor the sheet that she also keeps in the wagon along with a portable vacuum and various hair products.
Along with visiting Partners in Care’s in-patient facility, McKnight will also travel far and wide to cut the hair of hospice patients receiving in-home care, Campbell noted.
“When I get requests for volunteer services, then I reach out to Karen,” she said. “Within a day, Karen has already scheduled the appointment with the patient. It’s really incredible. She’s probably too humble — she’ll drive to La Pine, Prineville, Sisters, anywhere in the county.”
“The hospice is amazing, what they do for people,” Chancellor said as McKnight worked. “All of the caregivers that I’ve come across are so loving and kind. … They’re really upbeat and just outstanding in the kindness that they show.” McKnight will often cut the hair of caregivers.
“They sometimes can’t leave the house,” Campbell said. “I hadn’t (considered the need) until Karen asked, ‘Would it be OK?’ I think it’s wonderful.”
“There are a lot of husbands and wives who need their cut hair too, you know?” McKnight said.
As she worked, she explained to Chancellor what she was doing: “We’re going to put (in) a little anti-frizz, for all of us gals with a little frizz in our hair.”
Coincidentally, Chancellor’s daughter, Swanson is a professional hair stylist, and also studied hair design at Phagans’. She’s been cutting hair for seven years.
“Mom asked me if I’d be offended, but I’m not at all. You can cut in a bed,” Swanson told McKnight.
Swanson also shared notes with McKnight about her mom’s hair. Shortly before her mom started chemo a while back, Swanson gave her a wispy pixie cut, but it had grown considerably since then. Normally, Chancellor’s hair has a natural, very soft wave, Swanson said.
“But not when my hair’s so thin,” Chancellor replied.
“This is amazing that she’s doing this,” Swanson said. “I love it. When I was going to school, my mom was caretaking for a woman at her home, and I would go over there and cut her hair.”
As she made her way around the bed cutting Chancellor’s fine gray hair, McKnight’s patient, sunny disposition never dimmed. Earlier, at Phagans’, McKnight had said, “It’s such an honor to be in the presence of the hospice patients. If you think about it, you know, we’re all going to be there someday.”
About 20 minutes after she started the haircut, McKnight offered Chancellor a mirror. She liked what she saw.
“You did so good. I love it. This is an amazing haircut. … I feel great.” Chancellor said. “I just think it is so special that the last day I’m here, I get a beautiful haircut.”
