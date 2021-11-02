This week’s sneaky great midweek show in Central Oregon is happening Tuesday night at Volcanic Theatre Pub, where the excellent Americana acts The Mastersons and Bonnie Whitmore will stop in for a show in between tours with big names like The Jayhawks and Jim Lauderdale.
The Mastersons are singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore, who are not only bandmates, they’re also married and they’re both longtime members of Steve Earle’s band the Dukes. Together as The Mastersons, they make a particularly tuneful brand of country-rock, as heard on their 2020 album “No Time for Love Songs.” Fans of heartfelt songs that are well-crafted, expertly played and emotionally resonant should check it out, or any of The Mastersons’ four albums, really.
As you might’ve guessed, Bonnie Whitmore is Eleanor Whitmore’s sister, a top-shelf songwriter and a veteran Austin, Texas-based musician who has played with folks like Hayes Carll, Eliza Gilkyson and Jimmie Dale Gilmore. Her 2020 album “Last Will & Testament” is a stunning amalgam of country, pop, rock and soul delivered through big, bold arrangements.
And hey, maybe we’ll get some songs from the Whitmore sisters. Their first album as a duo — called The Whitmore Sisters — is called “Ghost Stories,” and it’s due out in January.
The Mastersons, with Bonnie Whitmore: $10; 8 p.m. Tuesday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
