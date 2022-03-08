Every year, the Portland alt-weekly paper Willamette Week polls dozens of people closely connected to the city’s fertile music scene and asks them to vote for the best new band in town.
In 2020, the indie-rock band Maita took the top spot in that poll. On Thursday night, they’ll play Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.
Maita is fronted by Maria Maita-Keppeler, a skilled songwriter and evocative singer who brings to mind a folksier version of fast-rising indie-pop star Mitski. The band’s first album made a surprising splash upon its release in spring of 2020, and its follow-up, “I Just Want to Be Wild For You,” came out in February.
“Wild” is an impressive collection of soulful ballads and punchy rockers that showcase Maita’s versatility and Maita-Keppeler’s ability to write about the confusion and uncertainty of modern life in a relatable way.
Maita, with The Color Study: $12, 9 p.m. Thursday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
