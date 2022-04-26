Bend’s Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive, Bend) has another big week of shows on the calendar, with a little extra celebration planned starting next week. Here’s what’s happening at the busy venue:
• On Thursday night, veteran troubadour Ryan Montbleau visits VTP. A Massachusetts native now settled in Vermont, Montbleau is in the middle of releasing a series of four EPs: “Wood,” “Fire,” “Water” and “Air.” All but “Air” are out now, and each contains plenty of soulful, heart-on-sleeve roots-rock. The guy is blessed with just the right amount of rasp in his voice to effortlessly convey emotion in every word he sings. 8 p.m. Thursday. $15 advance, $20 at the door.
• On Friday, rip-roaring local rock band The Old Revival will celebrate the release of its new “Old School Dangerous” EP. This is the first release for the Bend-based quintet since their 2020 album “9 Meals from Anarchy,” which found the band expanding its membership and its sound.
The Old Revival is Brandon Prinzing, Jesse Martinez, Gus Hulstein, Andrew Carew and Ian Cook. Together, these five dudes conjure up a blistering brand of pop-rock that’s anthemic, rootsy and super-melodic. On the new EP, they kind of sound like a cross between Bruce Springsteen and Fun. Or a scuzzier My Chemical Romance. Or The Hold Steady with tunes. Or just plain Thin Lizzy. Highly recommended! 9 p.m. Friday, $12.
• Sunday night brings to Volcanic’s stage a fellow named Ariel Posen from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, where he played with beloved alt-country band The Bros. Landreth before striking out on his own. These days, Posen is playing the kind of wide-ranging stuff – pop, rock ‘n’ soul, all immaculately put together — that lets you know he’s a genius, an obsessively hard worker, or both. 8 p.m. Sunday, $15.
• In non-musical news, VTP is one of 18 small concert venues nationwide to be awarded a grant by the Live Music Society, a group that “seeks to support initiatives that promote and preserve the performance and experience of live music.” Right now, LMS is prioritizing small venues affected by COVID-19.
VTP owner Derek Sitter says a film crew from the society will be in Bend May 6-7 to capture footage, conduct interviews and highlight the venue and the shows scheduled for those nights (Hot Buttered Rum May 6 and Kuinka May 7).
• On Wednesday, May 4, Sitter will kick off his four-day stretch of celebrating the LMS grant by hosting Ian Noe, a country singer and songwriter from the great state of Kentucky. Noe is touring behind his sophomore album, “River Fools and Mountain Saints,” which should appeal to anyone who loves heartfelt country music, storytelling set to song, tales from Appalachia or a combination of the three. All you folks who saw Tyler Childers a few years ago or bought Colter Wall tickets before he canceled: You should be at this show. 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, $15.
You can find more info about all these shows and more at volcanictheatre.com.
