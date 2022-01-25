If you have any doubt about the passion of Possessed by Paul James fans, just visit his website and check out the image of the Billboard chart that comes up front and center. It shows the one-man band’s most recent album, 2020’s “As We Go Wandering,” at No. 5 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart.
Right there alongside him are artists like Billy Strings, Mandolin Orange, The Dead South and Old Crow Medicine Show — all of whom have a higher profile and play bigger venues than Possessed by Paul James.
My conclusion: Fans of Possessed by Paul James — real name: Konrad Wert — may be a bit smaller in number, but they really love and support their guy. Understandably so! For nearly two decades, Wert has been one of the hardest-working musicians on the national Americana scene, touring all over and singing his guts out for whoever will listen. Also, his punked up gumbo of country, folk-blues ‘n’ bluegrass is melodic and charming and endlessly listenable.
Possessed By Paul James, with Johnny Bourbon; $15; 9 p.m. Thursday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon's most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We'll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
