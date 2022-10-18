Known for his work in Almost Dead and other ensembles, Marco Benevento is touring in support of "Benevento," a solo album full of song sketches, informal jams and more recorded at the base of the Catskill Mountains during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For many years, Marco Benevento has been a key player near the intersection of funk, rock, jazz and jams.
Music lovers in Central Oregon may know him from any number of his musical projects. He's in Joe Russo's Almost Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute band, as well as the Benevento/Russo Duo with his longtime collaborator Joe Russo. He's also in the jazz quartet Garage A Trois with Stanton Moore and the saxophonist Skerik, and he has toured with Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon of Phish.
His newest album, however, is pure, unfiltered Benevento. Recorded almost entirely alone in his home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic, "Benevento" is a shaggy collection of studio works that range from song sketches to informal jams to morning warm-ups to ideas in development to fully constructed tunes. Benevento's label calls it "40 minutes of small-batch psychedelia bubbled up from the base of the Catskill Mountains."
That's spot on, and the album itself is highly enjoyable. Its 11 tracks seem to come and go as they please, sometimes without clear beginnings and endings, sometimes stopping mid-thought and sometimes settling into an extended groove. Influences cited by Benevento include West African psych-funk musicians Kiki Gyan and William Onyeabor, while the lyrics are based largely on the words of California poet Al Howard.
“The studio was a good place to be trapped,” Benevento says on his website. “Surrounded by tape machines and gear. The album started to become this document of a crazy dude losing his mind in the woods — and maybe regaining it.”
Sounds cool! By the way, if you're going to see Benevento, please be sure to show up early enough to see opener William Tyler, an incredible guitar player who makes invariably beautiful instrumental music.
Marco Benevento, with William Tyler: $20, 9 p.m. Thursday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.