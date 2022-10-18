Marco Benevento_photo by Seth Olenick_3.jpg

Known for his work in Almost Dead and other ensembles, Marco Benevento is touring in support of "Benevento," a solo album full of song sketches, informal jams and more recorded at the base of the Catskill Mountains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Seth Olenick

For many years, Marco Benevento has been a key player near the intersection of funk, rock, jazz and jams.

Music lovers in Central Oregon may know him from any number of his musical projects. He's in Joe Russo's Almost Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute band, as well as the Benevento/Russo Duo with his longtime collaborator Joe Russo. He's also in the jazz quartet Garage A Trois with Stanton Moore and the saxophonist Skerik, and he has toured with Trey Anastasio and Mike Gordon of Phish.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

