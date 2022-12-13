DD5A5158.JPEG

The Grouch & Eligh perform Sunday at Volcanic Theatre Pub.

At first, I started this short story with a list of things that go well together, like peanut butter and jelly. But that felt corny, especially in the context of two dudes as cool as The Grouch and Eligh. So let’s just be clear: The Grouch and Eligh sound so good when they rap together. There’s something about their voices and vibes that are unmistakably complementary.

The two MCs are members of legendary California hip-hop crew Living Legends, and they must’ve picked up on their chemistry early, because they’ve been making albums as a duo for more than two decades. The latest is called “What Would Love Do,” and it’s yet another showcase of The Grouch and Eligh’s laid-back, thoughtful rhyme style, not to mention Eligh’s production skills. He made most of the beats on the record.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

