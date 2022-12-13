At first, I started this short story with a list of things that go well together, like peanut butter and jelly. But that felt corny, especially in the context of two dudes as cool as The Grouch and Eligh. So let’s just be clear: The Grouch and Eligh sound so good when they rap together. There’s something about their voices and vibes that are unmistakably complementary.
The two MCs are members of legendary California hip-hop crew Living Legends, and they must’ve picked up on their chemistry early, because they’ve been making albums as a duo for more than two decades. The latest is called “What Would Love Do,” and it’s yet another showcase of The Grouch and Eligh’s laid-back, thoughtful rhyme style, not to mention Eligh’s production skills. He made most of the beats on the record.
The Grouch and Eligh aren’t the only Cali indie-rap vets playing Volcanic Theatre Pub Sunday night. Also on tour with those guys is Los Angeles MC Pigeon John, whose positive and tuneful approach to hip-hop is a breath of fresh air, even after 20 years in the game. His newest album, “Gotta Good Feelin’,” will give you a good feeling if you give it a spin.
The Grouch & Eligh, with DJ Fresh and Pigeon John: 8 p.m. Sunday, $22, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
