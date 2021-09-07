On Aug. 24, Volcanic Theatre Pub announced it would close for two weeks because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in Central Oregon.
This weekend, the busy Bend concert venue will reopen with, according to owner Derek Sitter, limited capacity for physical distancing, masks required inside and outside and both the front door and big overhead door open for ventilation.
Friday night, VTP will host local jamtronica bands Fractal and G Bots & The Journeymen for a free show that starts at 8 p.m., and on Saturday night, local singer-songwriter Jeshua Marshall will celebrate the release of his new album there. (See page for more info on that.)
And Wednesday will bring the return of longtime West Coast musical mischief-maker That 1 Guy, best known for his reverberant, hyper-percussive electro-rock and his homemade instruments: The Magic Pipe, The Magic Boot and The Magic Saw. They’re all connected, and the end result is something close to an industrial stand-up bass from space. It’s unique, and everyone should watch That 1 Guy play it at least once — especially fans of oddball rockers like Primus and Ween.
Presumably, That 1 Guy will play songs from his 2020 album “Set the Controls to the Heart of the Buttnoggin,” and for those of you out there tracking when GO! Magazine first uses a word, you can add “buttnoggin” to the list.
That 1 Guy: $20; 8 p.m. Wednesday; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
