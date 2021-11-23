Big fans of rockabilly music and its close freaky cousin, psychobilly, get occasional opportunities to hear that stuff in Bend. But rarely do they get two shows like the ones coming through town in the next few weeks.
The big name on the horizon is the return of psychobilly giants Reverend Horton Heat on Dec. 13. They’ll play Volcanic Theatre Pub, with the killer throwback rockabilly band Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys opening.
But don’t let that show distract you from the tour that’ll roll into Volcanic on Sunday night, which features Danish psychobilly lifers Nekromantix and Las Vegas roots ‘n’ rockabilly band The Delta Bombers.
Nekromantix take a campy approach to their music, singing about horror and monsters, styling their hair into sky-high pompadours and, in the case of band founder Kim Nekroman, playing a stand-up bass designed to look like a coffin. The Delta Bombers’ no-nonsense blend of early rock ‘n’ roll, country and blues sounds like it was shipped in from the mid-20th century, with a quick pit stop in old-school punk. They look and sound like they're from another time, while Nekromantix look and sound like they're from another dimension. Both are a blast.
Nekromantix, The Delta Bombers, Volk: $20; 8 p.m. Sunday; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
