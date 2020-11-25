Continuing
Events
Shop Small 2020: Shop at Downtown Bend businesses through Nov. 28 and get a stamp in a passport to be completed and entered to win prizes. Receipts from online purchases can also be submitted for entries; 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday; Downtown Bend, between Bond and Wall streets and Greenwood and Franklin avenues; go.evvnt.com/707700-0 or 541-788-3628.
Crook County Library Winter Reading Program: Are you yeti for some winter reading? Sign-up starting November 16th for the Crook County Library Winter Reading Program; through Jan. 9, 2021; Free; Prineville; go.evvnt.com/699746-0 or 541-447-7978.
Newcomers Club of Bend — 2020 Virtual Artisan Showcase: The online market features home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, toys and holiday décor created by members of the organization; through Dec. 20; Bend; go.evvnt.com/701847-0 or 541-728-3710.
Thrilla Cross 2020 — FTP or Bust: The virtual cross country biking race can be done at any time during the week with times required to be posted before midnight Saturday; through Saturday; $15; Marvin’s Ripper Course, Marvin’s Garden Trail, Bend; go.evvnt.com/707704-2 or 541-388-0002.
I Like Pie 2020: Gather your quarantine pod and run or walk a 5K wherever and whenever you want, allowing for proper social distancing on your preferred course. Enter your times by Nov. 29; through Sunday; $15 to $85; Bend; https://go.evvnt.com/710422-1 or 541-350-4635.
Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire: The annual fair will be hosted virtually this year with local art, honey, jewelry, food and more available for purchase online with contactless pickup available on Dec. 12; through Dec. 8 ; Bend; go.evvnt.com/704026-0 or 541-633-7388.
37th Annual Festival of Trees: Twenty-six decorated trees will be displayed at businesses around Central Oregon and will be sold during a televised auction 6-7 p.m. Dec. 5 on Central Oregon Daily; 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Dec. 5; local businesses throughout Central Oregon, Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/710425-0 or 541-548-7483.
Wednesday 11/25
Intuitive Life Coaching: Discover exactly what is blocking you from feeling peace, happiness, and satisfaction in your life and relationships.; 3-5 p.m.; registration required; online; eventbrite.com
Know Feliz — Train Man: The beloved tradition of the Train Man at the Library continues..virtually; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/712892-0 or 541-312-1032.
Thursday 11/26
Redmond Turkey Trot: Gather your family and start Thanksgiving off right with a 5K or 10K. Run or walk around the neighborhood, on your favorite trail, on a treadmill, or do laps around the block; submit times any time before midnight; $25; throughout Redmond; go.evvnt.com/712897-1.
Friday 11/27
Turkey Trot: The 21st annual post-Thanksgiving run can be run/walked anytime over the weekend for as many miles as you want; 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Nov. 29; registration required; throughout Central Oregon; go.evvnt.com/712913-1 or 541-383-7794.
Holiday Village Market: The annual market will feature local vendors, crafters, food carts and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW. Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701901-0 or 541-923-5191.
Saturday 11/28
Fall Saturday Market: The market will feature local vendors selling a variety of items, limited capacity; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW. Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/704492-0 or 541-527-4345.
Holiday Village Market: The annual market will feature local vendors, crafters, food carts and more; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Centennial Park, 433 SW. Eighth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701931-0 or 541-923-5191.
Small Business Saturday: Spend $25 and receive a complimentary 12oz. hot beverage from our cafe; 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/696440-0 or 541-306-6564.
Sunday 11/29
Nutcracker Craft Night: The limited capacity craft night will feature a nutcracker craft. Private studio time also available to schedule on request; 6-8 p.m.; $20; Meandering Maker, 160 NE. Seventh St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/713071-1 or 541-362-1114.
Tuesday 12/1
Know Feliz — Lost Oregon Ski Areas: Explore the history of organized ski hill/areas in Oregon that are no longer, including places like the Little Alps, Tomahawk Ski Bowl, High Desert, Taft Mountain and more; 3-4 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/712889-0 or 541-312-1029.
