Thursday 11/19
Around the Camp Fire: A free conversation on how to support youth through a COVID holiday season; noon-1 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/705936-1 or 541-382-4682.
Roxane Gay and Okey Ndibe in Conversation: The writers will discuss their debut novels and explore the concept of courage amid chaos as part of the Books in Common regional literary event series; 4-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/710430-1 or 541-549-0866.
Central Oregon PubTalk: Kick off the holiday season by networking, and listening to experienced speakers, and pitching companies; 4:30-7 p.m.; $35; online; go.evvnt.com/702599-1
Know Fermentation — Fermentation as Personal Transformation: Join us for this live mini-workshop exploring self-discovery through the stages of fermentation. Explore how the process of biological and food fermentation can be used to look at personal growth; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/697848-0 or 541-312-1063.
Author Event — Jennifer Lewis: The local author will discuss her new book "Shatter the Silence" on how overcoming sexual abuse and trauma as a child didn’t stop her from finding a life of love; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/709992-0 or 541-526-1491.
Friday 11/20
Bret Alan on Acoustic Guitar: The local singer/songwriter will perform virtually; 4-5 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/709937-0 or 541-312-1029.
Sunday 11/22
Thrilla Cross 2020 — FTP or Bust: The virtual cross country biking race can be done at any time during the week with times required to be posted before midnight Saturday; through Nov. 28; $15; Marvin's Ripper Course, Marvin's Garden Trail, Bend; go.evvnt.com/707704-2 or 541-388-0002.
Know Fermentation — Make Your Own Hot Sauce: Love Tabasco or Sriracha? Learn to make your own fermented hot sauce at home; 3-4 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/709939-0 or 541-312-1032.
Monday 11/23
I Like Pie 2020: Gather your quarantine pod and run or walk a 5K wherever and whenever you want, allowing for proper social distancing on your preferred course. Enter your times by Nov. 29; $15 to $85; online; go.evvnt.com/710422-1 or 541-350-4635.
Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire: The annual fair will be hosted virtually this year with local art, honey, jewelry, food and more available for purchase online with contactless pickup available on Dec. 12; order through Dec. 8; online; go.evvnt.com/704026-0 or 541-633-7388.
37th Annual Festival of Trees: Twenty-six decorated trees will be displayed at businesses around Central Oregon and will be sold during a televised auction 6-7 p.m. Dec. 5 on Central Oregon Daily; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 5; local businesses throughout Central Oregon, Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/710425-0 or 541-548-7483.
Tuesday 11/24
Know Fermentation — The Biochemistry of a Dark and Stormy: In this talk, we will explore in the biochemical process of fermentation through the famous Dark and Stormy cocktail, recipe included; 2-3 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/709940-0 or 541-312-1029.
