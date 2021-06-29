For Lisa Dae, this week’s featured artist in the Central Oregon Creative Artists Relief Effort, singing is about connecting with other people.
When the pandemic shut down in-person performances, Dae, a regular on the city’s small jazz circuit, lost that connection. She played a handful of live-streamed shows with other musicians and tried practicing at home, but found it unexpectedly challenging.
“That just was very strange for me because it feels like you’re recording,” Dae said. “So much of what I do has to do with the feedback I get from people who are listening; I mean, that’s why you do it. And when you’re done pouring your heart and soul out and there’s no feedback, it’s just very odd. It’s just off-balance I guess. (Music is) so much about the humanity, the response.”
As a jazz singer, Dae — wife of Bulletin editor Tim Doran — feels this connection to humanity is essential to what she does musically.
“What gives me the biggest thrill before I step on a stage is the fact that I get to take somebody — even if it’s one person, I can take them somewhere if they’re willing to listen,” she said. “I think that’s one of the things that I do well I guess, if you would, and that I love to do that the most, is take them on a journey so that it takes them somewhere else. I think especially in the jazz genre, that’s the beauty of that genre. … That’s why you do it. It’s boring just listening to yourself.”
Dae was able to play a couple of gigs at Maragas Winery over the summer of 2020. She also played a show around Christmastime at River’s Place, outdoors in 32-degree weather.
Judging from the reaction she received at these shows, Dae feels it’s not just her who is starved for live music. In late March, she returned to playing Sunday jazz gigs at Maragas Winery.
“... I think people are really craving it. I noticed that in the summer; honestly, I’ve never made such big tips. They were just throwing money at me (and saying), ‘Thank you, thank you!’ They were so grateful. I think from the appreciation side and the listeners, I think it’s equally affected them as well.”
Dae was excited to hear about CO CAREs, and is happy the community is stepping up to help its creative residents.
“It says something about the community that they do care about the arts, “ she said, “And it just really lifts our spirits to see that there are a lot of people on our side and that they are very interested in continuing the arts in this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.