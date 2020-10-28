There was a time when you might hear the usually sarcastic question “Is the circus in town?”
There was a time when earning your degree from clown college was an option, or threatening to run away and join the circus held some weight.
There was a time — definitely before Ringling Bros.’ “Greatest Show on Earth” went belly-up in 2017 — that the circus coming to town was kind of a big deal.
Well, the circus is in town, and it’s kind of a big deal.
It certainly is a big deal for the Venardos Circus.
On Thursday, the small circus will begin holding its first live, in-person performances since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. And lucky for Central Oregonians, the 6-year-old circus will put on its animal-free, Halloween-themed performances at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, with social distancing, mask requirements when moving about and other pandemic-related precautions in place.
That’s according to the circus’s founder and ringmaster, Kevin Venardos, who said the circus has been in Redmond for the past two and a half months.
“It’s actually a quite small group of people. I think there will be about 12 people on the ground here who will run everything. That’s the performers, crew, concession team,” Venardos said. “We’re putting the tent up together. We’re all working to orchestrate all of the jobs that happen at the circus.”
After college at Ithaca College in New York, Venardos the Broadway-obsessed thespian headed to New York City to join the ranks of struggling, out-of-work actors. In 2000, he saw an open call ad in Backstage Magazine, and soon landed a job as ringmaster with Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus.
“Which was an extraordinary experience, and eye-opening,” he said. “It’s led to so many adventures. I was on the road with them for five years, lived on a train,” he said. After that, Venardos worked for Big Apple Circus in New York City, and he spent a couple of years with Circus Vargas in California, where he began to have a hand in the creative side of productions.
“Eventually, I guess I was worried that I was going to run out of places where someone would want to hire me as the ringmaster,” he said. “I figured how many circuses are out there? I’m going to run out of runway.”
Though the notion of starting his own circus struck others in his circle as a “crazy” endeavor that would never go anywhere, Venardos undertook it anyway.
“When I started trying to build my own thing, I went from working with Ringling or these other big-production shows, to being a small, almost penniless person trying to say, ‘I’m a circus producer!’ And people saying, ‘Yeah, good luck with that, kid,’” he said. “I have this willfulness in me. … I don’t give up, and here we are today.”
His small circus landed gigs at fairs, first the L.A. County Fair in 2014. The next year, his circus returned to the L.A. County Fair and added a couple of other fairs.
At times, he had to lease equipment at a loss, “just for the chance to do a show,” he said. With reliable income from fair performances, he was able to start booking stand-alone dates, “and pay my bills and get down the road. Here I am now seven years later and a lot of juggling of finances and dreams and a lot of hard work.”
By the time the coronavirus shutdown began, Venardos Circus had become a 46-week, 30-venue national tour that was audacious, for sure,” Venardos said with a chuckle.
The circus was in Shreveport, Louisiana, when the lockdown began.
Unsure where to go next, the troupe headed to Richmond, Texas, a small town west of Houston, where they hunkered down for four months.
In May, the circus did its first performance via livestream.
“We just ended up deciding we’re going to do one a month, and it’s been building from there,” Venardos said. Since June, his circus has been doing those monthly streaming shows in Redmond.
“I’ve made a COVID plan multiple times along the way. Things have just constantly been evolving,” he said. “There’s a chance to move forward, and then, things would change. I look at what we’re doing, and, of course, this whole experience, I’ve seen through the eyes of my now almost 7-month-old little girl,” who was born March 13.
For most of its existence, Venardos Circus has presented in more of a Broadway-style, with big opening and finale numbers.
“Those are the anchor points that the rest of the show is hung on. It’s one of the things we really strive to do really first-class and have a lot of fun with. It’s one of those things that people always remember when they see a Venardos production,” Venardos said.
Unfortunately, the Broadway touches went away for the duration of the circus’ monthly livestream shows.
“Up until now, I haven’t really (had) the time to stage those numbers with people. It’s been more of a people show up and do their routines. Now we’re going to have those production numbers, and I’m actually going to be staging the numbers using my choreographer,” Venardos said. “I grew up in New Jersey just a stone’s throw from Broadway, and I loved from the time I was a kid, I loved the way that music could tell a story, the way it brought things to life. And I love the way a song can tell a story.”
The circus is in town through Sunday, with multi-day performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets must be purchased in advance at venardoscircus.com, with seating is in groups of one to four to ensure social distancing.
“I want to keep moving forward,” Venardos said. “And I believe if we host an event that exceeds all of the guidelines that have been issued by scientific organizations — and also, sort of really talking with the folks on the ground in the particular community where we happen to be — I think that there should be no reason why we are afraid to move forward with an event. … I believe there’s no direction but forward.”
