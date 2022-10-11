van-henion-brewing-schwarzbier-jon-abernathy-1.jpg

Schwarzbier is 4.9% alcohol by volume, with 23 IBUs and luscious malt aromas, highlighting roasted nuts, cocoa, hazelnut coffee, some caramel, bread crust, and perhaps a touch of licorice.

 By JON ABERNATHY For The Bulletin

Van Henion Brewing Co.'s latest beer, Schwarzbier, released at the end of September, tightens the company’s focus on German-style lagers. It’s not a terribly common style to encounter in a market that favors IPAs and other hoppy ales, so I contacted the brewery to find out more.

“We knew we wanted to have a good fall/winter offering,” said founder and brewer Dana Henion via email. “Typically those styles tend to be on the maltier, boozier and darker side. Not typical characteristics of the styles we make. Because we are a lager-forward brewery, the Schwarzbier seemed like the perfect fit. It is a malt forward German-style lager that is dark in color, perfect for cold days.”

van-henion-brewing-schwarzbier-jon-abernathy-2.jpg

Fall seasonal Schwarzbier is available in six-packs and on draft at Van Henion’s tasting room and at locations around the area.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.