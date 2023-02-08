Friday 2/10
Heart & Soul — A Valentine Celebration: The local 10-piece funk & soul band will perform; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; $10; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Wine Paired Dinner: A four-course dinner and drinks to celebrate love; 6-8 p.m.; $160-$170; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Saturday 2/11
A “Beauty and the Beast” Valentines: Dinner and bubbly for two featuring French cuisine to share; 4-8 p.m.; $175 for two people; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way Ste 1, Bend; 541-728-0753.
Pretty in Pink Daddy Daughter Dance: Take your daughter on a date night and celebrate and enjoy desert, face painting, crafts, photo booth and of course lots of dancing; 6-8:30 p.m.; $40 father and daughter, $10 each additional daughter; Culver High School Cafeteria, 710 Fifth Ave., Culver; facebook.com/elizabeth.flores.1481169.
Valentine’s Market and Dog Adoption Event: Shop for your loved ones at this pop-up market with local vendors and meet the dogs available for adoption; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Street Dog Hero, 910 SE Wilson Ave., Suite A-1, Bend; streetdoghero.org.
Sunday 2/12
Galentines Sip & Shop: Enjoy over 20 local vendors offering flowers, handbags, jewelry, chocolates and much more; 1-4 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 2/14
CLBC Valentine’s Day Tasting Menu: Visit for dinner on Valentine’s Day and experience a five-course tasting menu with your valentine; 4-8 p.m.; $70 per person, call to reserve; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave. Suite 100, Bend; facebook.comCascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Love is Love — A Valentine’s Day Gathering for All: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with cookie decorating, crafts, karaoke, face-painting, movies and refreshments; this gathering is open to the Central Oregon LGBTQ community; 5-7 p.m.; free; Bend CampusCentral Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Lover’s Night Out — Wine, Dine & Chocolate: Discover how to make the best high quality raw chocolate and enjoy at top-notch steak dinner prepared by local chef, Vanna Arbuckle.; 6-8 p.m.; $100; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
Monkless Belgian Ales — Valentine’s Day Candlelight Dinner: Join for a Valentine’s Day dinner special with food and drinks included; 4:30-9 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-797-6760.
Sunriver Music Festival Valentine’s Dinner & Dance with Blue Skies Big Band: The 17-piece big band will perform while you enjoy a multi-course dinner and happy hour; 5-8:30 p.m.; $125 per person for hosted happy hour, dinner & full concert; Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 1 Great Hall Loop, Sunriver; sunrivermusic.org.
Valentine’s Couples Massage Classes: Learn to relax your partner in a 2- or 4-hour class. One couple/session; 6 p.m.; $200-$350; Taproot Bodywork, Cline Falls Road, Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Valentine’s Day Gifts and Delivery: Give a unique gift to a loved one while supporting local business; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; $60 and up; all donations are tax-deductible; Think Wild, 62410 Erickson Road, Bend; thinkwildco.org or 541-241-8680.
