Unless you lost a finger or toe on July Fourth, you’ve probably moved on to thinking about Labor Day, the next calendar-designated opportunity for Americans to relax for a whopping three days in a row, should they be so lucky as to not have to labor on Labor Day.
If I sound concussed, it’s because I am taking this entire holiday week off and writing this column several days ahead of publication. Apologies in advance, but I am also writing this deep in the throes of vacation fever.
Unlike what sometimes seems like the majority of people, I take very little in the way of vacation. Being bad about planning and taking vacations is enough to make one feel like a bona fide weirdo in a town that draws more tourists than a street caricature artist. Of course, not everyone who lives in Central Oregon works 40 or more hours a week, as there is a healthy leisure class living here as well. Seriously, the leisure class in Bend is healthy — well-rested, in terrific shape and carrying emergency yoga mats at all times.
Like anyone who works full time and is not a member of the leisure class, I crave vacations. Unlike most people who have the means to take vacations, I am terrible at them, from planning them to arranging to take them. Which is probably why, for the second year in a row, I landed on a one-week vacation in the summer.
Weirdly, vacations feel like one more thing I have to sit and give my attention to, like, “Do I want some time off? Sure! Wait, I have to map out how I’m going to spend it, too? I should probably go somewhere. Gonna need tickets. And a place to stay. Better start making a list!”
In other words, if more thought and planning are required, my default setting is “No thanks. I already do plenty of that in this life.”
Yes, there is something wrong with me, and no, I do not already do plenty of planning in this life. I find even narrowing the possibilities down intimidating, which is how we end up at so many relatives’ houses in places fundamentally lacking in tourists. How does one winnow through the sea of possible vacations to finally land on, say, Jamaica? Or Iceland? Lounging on the beach in Rio! A motor tour tracing the Mississippi River or taking in the sights around Appalachia are things one could do.
Actually, those all sound pretty awesome. And expensive. As people of humble means who live in Oregon, my wife, Catherine, and I are camping for a couple of nights at a “primitive” campground — no showers, which is the pits. By the way, the toilets are also pits, literally.
Catherine always wants to camp, and I never do — I’m a big proponent of sleeping in my own bed rather than the ground — so our compromise is usually day trips or yurts in state parks. Besides being a great word, yurts are cheaper than hotels, less cumbersome than RVs, more comfortable than sleeping on the ground.
But this week we’re camping, which is a fun way to pretend we haven’t evolved to living indoors. And if you really want to get in on the rustic fun, you can eat with your hands and brush your teeth with an unwashed finger. Preferably before you use the pit toilet.
After two nights, we plan to see our daughter who lives in Portland and, more importantly, shower at a hotel on the hottest water setting human flesh can withstand.
I forget the scribe’s name, but once I read a newspaper column in the Tampa Bay Times about vacations, the writer’s point being that they’re an important means of changing one’s perspective. The author was right. You do get mired in the details of your day-to-day existence, but it’s important to get a break from your work and screens and remember that you are a human first, and whatever you do for a living second.
When I do get around to taking vacations, I always enjoy them. This is why I’ll take my week off and run with it — even if it’s just a few days a few hours’ drive away.
Besides, why should the leisure class and tourists have all the fun?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.