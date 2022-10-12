Nestled in the lobby of the Hixon apartments in Bend’s Westside Yard is Still Vibrato. It’s decorated with chic, modern decor and has a garage door that opens up to let in the fresh air.
A latte crafted by a Still Vibrato barista feels like the perfect way to usher in autumn.
The coffee shop’s signature is its house-made non-dairy milks, of which there are three variations — hazelnut, hemp and black sesame. Each milk is blended with coconut milk and dates.
Still Vibrato’s signature blend, the black sesame house-made milk, combines coconut milk and dates with almonds and black sesame seeds. I tried the black sesame milk in a 12-ounce latte ($5.75).
There was a perfect layer of foam on top with a heart shape pattern fashioned with the contrasting colors of the milk and espresso.
The nuanced flavors of the milk emboldened the espresso, revealing notes of caramel and chocolate.
To complement the latte, I selected a blueberry friand ($4.50) from four available pastries. The other pastries included a coffeecake, chocolate crackle cookies and another type of cookie, all of which were gluten-free, and several vegan.
The friand, popular in Australia and New Zealand, is a small almond cake that uses egg whites as the raising agent.
The friand was one tasty morsel. Three small blueberries were baked into the top and it was dusted with powdered sugar. It tasted strongly of almond abstract and was pleasantly dense, moist and decadent.
In addition to specialty drinks (such as golden milk, a matcha latte and a hojicha latte with roasted Japanese green tea powder), Still Vibrato offers drinks of alcoholic varieties such as wine, beer and craft cider.
Service
The barista was kind, attentive and willing to answer all of my questions. She kept the shop impeccably clean and made my drink promptly.
Atmosphere
Still Vibrato’s logo features a spinning top. The top is representative of the coffee roaster’s theme of finding stillness in motion.
The shop relocated fromthe coffee mecca of Portland to Bend in 2016. Still Vibrato’s coffee roastery is separate from the coffeeshop and may be visited by appointment at 1849 NE Second St., Bend.
More info
Location: The lobby of The Hixon apartments at the Westside Yard, 210 SW Century Drive, Bend
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.