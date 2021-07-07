High Desert Chamber Music pop-up concert — Violinist Isabelle Senger, executive director of High Desert Chamber Music, and pianist Janet Smith will present a free pop-up concert at 4 p.m. Monday on the outdoor patio of Va Piano Vineyards in the Old Mill District.
The concert is part of a series of free outdoor being presented by HDCM and Miller Lumber. Continuing weekly through mid-August, the concerts are free to attend and open to all.
The nonprofit chamber music organization is also holding a series of small outdoor concerts at private residences this summer. The first, featuring the Aviara Trio, will take place Wednesday through July 16 at residences in Broken Top, Sunrise Village and North Rim. Capacity is limited, and early reservations are encouraged.
For more info on all of the above, visit highdesertchambermusic.com or call 541-306-3988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.