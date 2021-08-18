Good news for Bendites who love Modest Mouse (copy)

Modest Mouse will perform Aug. 29 at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend.

 Ben Moon/Submitted photo

Thursday 8/26

Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome: $49.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Granger Smith: $30; 7 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; bendticket.com

Friday 8/27

Necktie Killer: Tickets on sale soon; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Saturday 8/28

Union Road: $15; 7:30 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave. Redmond; eventbrite.com

Unchained: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com

Sunday 8/29

Modest Mouse: $49.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

The Jacob Jolliff Band: $15; 7 p.m.; Sisters Saloon, 190 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com

Tuesday 8/31

An Evening with Keith Greeninger: $20; 7 p.m.; Angeline's Bakery, 121 W. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com

Clear Summer Nights — Chicago: $68; 7:30 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com

