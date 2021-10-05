Flogging Molly

Celtic punk band Flogging Molly will co-headline with Violent Femmes on Oct. 15 at Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend.

 Submitted photo

Thursday 10/14

Pimps of Joytime: $18; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Friday 10/15

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes: $45; 5:30 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Wheelwright (Formerly Jared & The Mill): $12; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Saturday 10/16

Jimmy Eat World and Taking Back Sunday: $45; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Dog Party: On sale soon; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Monday 10/18

ABBAFAB (ABBA Tribute): Ticketing opens 9/1; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Tuesday 10/19

Vandoliers, Rob Leines: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Thursday 10/21

The Wood Brothers: $30; 7 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com

Ying Yang Twins: $25; 7 p.m. Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com

Russ Liquid: $10; 8 p.m. Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Monday 10/25

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas: $25-$45; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Tuesday 10/26

Tiffany: $35-$55; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

