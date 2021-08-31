New music breaks through at Bend Roots (copy)

Jeshua Marshall will perform an album release show at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Thursday 9/9

Dogbreath: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Mimosa: $20; 8 p.m.; The Domino Room; 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 1988entertainment.com

Friday 9/10

Fractal: Free; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Saturday 9/11

Jeshua Marshall Album Release: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Sunday 9/12

Circles Around the Sun: $17; 7 p.m.; The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com

John Legend: $65 to $175; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Circles Around the Sun: $17; 8 p.m.; The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329

Tuesday 9/14

Clear Summer Nights — Michael Franti & Spearhead: $54; 7 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com

Wednesday 9/15

Creed Bratton: $25; 8 p.m.; The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329

That 1 Guy: $20; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Friday 9/17

Lake Street Dive: $35 to $85; showtime TBD; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Joel Chadd: Tickets on sale soon; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Saturday 9/18

NeedToBreathe: $40 to $70; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Sunday 9/19

Pink Martini: $40 to $85; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Tuesday 9/21

Foreigner: $45 to $85; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

