Thursday 7/29

Munch and Music — Cherry Poppin’ Daddies: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com

Pato Banton and The Now Generation Band: $25; 7 p.m.; Chow, 1100 NW Newport Ave., Bend; bendticket.com

Friday 7/30

David Jacobs-Strain Band w/ Bob Beach, Tony Furtado Trio: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org

Shireen Amini Album Release Party: $10; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Saturday 7/31

Juju Eyeball: $15; 7 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com

The Mother Hips, The Coffis Brothers: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979

Creedence Clearwater Revelation feat. Randy Linder: $38-$61; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

S.O.S. — The Police Tribute Band: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com

Hopeless Jack & Shotgun Sawyer: Tickets on sale soon; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Monday 8/2

Lowdown Brass Band: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Tuesday 8/3

Clear Summer Nights — Keb’ Mo’ and Band: $44; 7 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com

Thursday 8/5

Munch and Music — Talbott Brothers: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com

Hobo Johnson: $20; 7:30 p.m.; The Annex, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329

Saturday 8/7

Mienne & Loopacabra: $10; 7 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com

Washed in Black — Pearl Jam Tribute Band: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com

Sunday 8/8

Brantley Gilbert: $49.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Wednesday 8/11

Agent Orange: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-323-1881

Thursday 8/12

Rebelution: $37.50; 5 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Munch and Music — Precious Byrd: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com

Friday 8/13

Everclear: $50; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com

Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles: $39.50; 7 p.m. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Sway Wild, Kristen Grainger & True North: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979

Molly Hatchet: $44.95; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com

Saturday 8/14

Ian Munsick: $25; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com

Making Movies, Raye Zaragoza: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979

In the Pink: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com

Sunday 8/15

Dierks Bentley: $104.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Monday 8/16

Bridge City Sinners: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Tuesday 8/17

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: $45; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Wednesday 8/18

Primus: $50.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.