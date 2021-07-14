Thursday 7/22
Munch and Music — Joseph: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Friday 7/23
Company Grand: $15; 7 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Bassmint Re-Write w/ Eye MC, DJ Professor, Stone, Mr. Moo: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com
Saturday 7/24
Gold Dust: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Thursday 7/29
Munch and Music — Cherry Poppin’ Daddies: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Pato Banton and The Now Generation Band: $25; 7 p.m.; Chow, 1100 NW Newport Ave., Bend; bendticket.com
Friday 7/30
David Jacobs-Strain Band w/ Bob Beach, Tony Furtado Trio: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org
Saturday 7/31
Juju Eyeball: $15; 7 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
The Mother Hips, The Coffis Brothers: $35 to $55; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Creedence Clearwater Revelation feat. Randy Linder: $38-$61; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
S.O.S. — The Police Tribute Band: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Monday 8/2
Lowdown Brass Band: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
Tuesday 8/3
Clear Summer Nights — Keb’ Mo’ and Band: $44; 7 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com
Thursday 8/5
Munch and Music — Talbott Brothers: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Saturday 8/7
Mienne & Loopacabra: $10; 7 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Washed in Black — Pearl Jam Tribute Band: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Sunday 8/8
Brantley Gilbert: $49.50; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Wednesday 8/11
Agent Orange: $15; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881
