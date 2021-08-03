Thursday 8/12

Rebelution: $37.50; 5 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Munch and Music — Precious Byrd: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com

Handsome Naked: $10; 7 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com

Friday 8/13

Everclear: $50; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com

Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles: $39.50; 7 p.m. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Sway Wild, Kristen Grainger & True North: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979

Hillstomp: $15; 7:30 p.m.; Angeline’s Bakery, 121 W. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com

Molly Hatchet: $44.95; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com

Saturday 8/14

Ian Munsick: $25; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com

Making Movies, Raye Zaragoza: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979

In the Pink: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com

Blackflowers Blacksun, Boxcar Stringband: tickets on sale soon; 9 p.m.;Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Sunday 8/15

Dierks Bentley: $104.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Monday 8/16

Bridge City Sinners: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Tuesday 8/17

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: $45; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Wednesday 8/18

Primus: $50.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Thursday 8/19

Justin Moore: $50; 7 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; bendticket.com

Friday 8/20

Atmosphere, Cypress Hill: $45; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Saturday 8/21

Old Dominion: $59; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Petty Fever: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com

Company Grand: Tickets on sale soon; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin

