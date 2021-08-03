Sorry, an error occurred.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Reckless Kelly will perform
8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Tower Theatre in Bend.
Rebelution: $37.50; 5 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Munch and Music — Precious Byrd: Free; 5:30 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; munchandmusic.com
Handsome Naked: $10; 7 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Everclear: $50; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles: $39.50; 7 p.m. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Sway Wild, Kristen Grainger & True North: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
Hillstomp: $15; 7:30 p.m.; Angeline’s Bakery, 121 W. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com
Molly Hatchet: $44.95; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Ian Munsick: $25; 6:30 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Making Movies, Raye Zaragoza: $30 to $50; 7 p.m.; Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters; sistersfolkfestival.org or 541-549-4979
In the Pink: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Blackflowers Blacksun, Boxcar Stringband: tickets on sale soon; 9 p.m.;Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881
Dierks Bentley: $104.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Bridge City Sinners: $12; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: $45; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Primus: $50.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Justin Moore: $50; 7 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; bendticket.com
Atmosphere, Cypress Hill: $45; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Old Dominion: $59; 7 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Petty Fever: $20; 8 p.m.; Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; bendticket.com
Company Grand: Tickets on sale soon; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
