The Nth Power

The Nth Power will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.

Thursday 9/30

Luke Bryan: $99.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

The Nth Power: $15; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Friday 10/1

Luke Bryan: $99.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Eric Leadbetter Album Release: 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 10/2

Low Hums: Free; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com

Sunday 10/3

My Morning Jacket: $46; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Monday 10/4

Todd Snider: $36-$47; 8 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Tuesday 10/5

The Secret Sisters: $20-$35; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Thursday 10/7

311: $42.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com

Friday 10/8

Redmond Music & Arts Festival: $20 day pass, $50 full festival; 4 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com

Colter Wall: Sold out; 7 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; bendticket.com

Petty Thievery: Tickets on sale soon; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881

Saturday 10/9

Redmond Music & Arts Festival: $20 day pass, $50 full festival; 4 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com

Jeshua Marshall Album Release: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com

Sunday 10/10

Redmond Music & Arts Festival: $20 day pass, $50 full festival; 4 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com

Easton Corbin: $35; 6 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329

Clear Summer Nights — Shakey Graves: $39; 6:30 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com

Monday 10/11

Redmond Music & Arts Festival: $20 day pass, $50 full festival; 4 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com

Tuesday 10/12

Reckless Kelly: $27.50-$40; 8 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

