The Nth Power will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.
Luke Bryan: $99.75; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
The Nth Power: $15; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881
Eric Leadbetter Album Release: 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.
Low Hums: Free; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com
My Morning Jacket: $46; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Todd Snider: $36-$47; 8 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
The Secret Sisters: $20-$35; 7:30 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
311: $42.50; 6 p.m.; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Redmond Music & Arts Festival: $20 day pass, $50 full festival; 4 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com
Colter Wall: Sold out; 7 p.m.; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; bendticket.com
Petty Thievery: Tickets on sale soon; 9 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881
Jeshua Marshall Album Release: $10; 8 p.m.; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com
Easton Corbin: $35; 6 p.m.; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329
Clear Summer Nights — Shakey Graves: $39; 6:30 p.m.; Athletic Club of Bend Outdoor Courtyard, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend; clearsummernights.com
Reckless Kelly: $27.50-$40; 8 p.m.; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
